NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality partners with RateGain to help build the future of hospitality technology

The , a thought leader in the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism, today announced a new initiative with RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, that will help to develop future hospitality talent and be part of an ecosystem for fostering innovation in the hospitality, travel, and tourism sector.

As part of the engagement, students at the Tisch Center will learn how RateGain's AI-powered products are built and how thousands of hotels and travel providers use them to create new revenue opportunities every day. The Tisch Center will integrate RateGain's best-in-class business intelligence platforms, such as Optima and Demand.AI into academic courses and will play an active role in educating and empowering students and faculty members by providing access to award-winning tools, and expertise.

RateGain also will become a founding member of the Tisch Center . The HI Hub provides a state-of-the-art environment for hospitality students, start-ups, and industry partners to work together and to learn about new challenges and technologies that will impact the hospitality industry today and in the future.

Commenting on the initiative, Chinmai Sharma, President - Americas at RateGain, commented, "The pace of technology adoption in the hospitality industry has been historically low and has always lagged behind most industries, resulting in a dearth of good-quality talent and technology solutions. Innovation is part of RateGain's DNA, and we are proud to be working with the Tisch Center of Hospitality, which is leading the way in developing future hospitality leaders and in encouraging innovation."

Acknowledging RateGain's efforts in creating future tech talent, Nicolas Graf, PhD, Associate Dean of the Tisch Center of Hospitality, added, "RateGain is a leader in creating innovative products, especially in the post-pandemic world. They are committed to solving the new challenges the hospitality industry is facing to drive recovery. Understanding and embracing this innovation is essential for our students to change their approach to both hospitality and technology as they enter the workforce in the new normal."

Vanja Bogicevic, PhD, the Director of the HI Hub Experiential Learning Lab at the Tisch Center, concluded, "Our students have a tremendous creative drive to contemplate, re-imagine, and innovate hospitality solutions. We are excited about the opportunity for them to co-innovate the future of travel and hospitality business intelligence systems with RateGain."

The NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality is a leading centre for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields. For more information about the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, visit

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200-plus customers in over 100-plus countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor