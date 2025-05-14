One more cap in India's semiconductor mission, new plant at Jewar UP announced

New Delhi [India], May 14 : In a significant stride for India's semiconductor ambitions, the government has approved a new semiconductor manufacturing unit with a financial outlay of Rs3,706 crore.

This facility will be established near Uttar Pradesh's Jewar Airport through a joint venture between the HCL Group and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn. The sixth unit is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people and will help significantly in strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem.

The unit at Jewar will have 20,000 wafers per month capacity, and the chips 36 million (3.6 crore) per month, the minister said.

This project aligns with the goals of the India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to incentivize the development of a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem within the country. The mission supports various facets of semiconductor manufacturing, including fabs for silicon, displays, compound semiconductors, as well as packaging and design. The Union Cabinet has committed a total of Rs76,000 crore for the development of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in 2021.

The HCL-Foxconn venture is the latest addition to India's burgeoning semiconductor landscape. Previously, five other significant projects have been approved.

Micron Technology is setting up a Rs22,516 crore unit in Sanand, Gujarat, in June 2023, providing 50 per cent fiscal support on pari-passu basis.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) and Powerchip are collaborating on a Rs91,000 crore fab in Dholera, with production expected to commence by 2026. Tata Electronics is also establishing a Rs27,000 crore assembly and test facility in Assam, slated to be operational by mid-2025.

A joint venture between CG Power, Renesas, and Stars Microelectronics is developing an OSAT facility in Sanand, with pilot production expected by July 2025.

Lastly, Kaynes Semicon received approval for a Rs3,300 crore chip unit, also in Sanand.

This series of approvals underscores the Indian government's proactive approach to fostering a robust and self-reliant semiconductor industry, attracting substantial domestic and international investment and paving the way for technological advancement and economic growth.

