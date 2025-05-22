One third of India's Gen Z participating in securities market: SEBI Chief

New Delhi [India], May 22 : The demographic dividend of India is presenting a unique opportunity to deepen and broaden India's capital markets says Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Approximately one-third of Indian Gen Z are participating in the securities market, which highlights an encouraging sign of growing financial engagement at an early age.

Speaking at the 16th Capital Market Conference (ASSOCHAM) at New Delhi, SEBI chairman said, "this trend reflects not only the rising trust in formal financial systems but also signals a significant opportunity for long-term wealth creation and inclusive participation in the nation's economic progress."

SEBI chairman also reflected that the market ecosystem has almost triple folded itself since March 2019, which currently stands at 13 crores, this shows growing trust of retail investors in India's capital market. He further adds that there is still large 'potential to expand further'

Over the last decade, the capital markets have facilitated the infusion of approximately Rs93 lakh crore into various sectors through equity and debt issuances, thereby bolstering their growth.

The retail participation in securities market is further reinforced by the growth in the mutual fund industry, with assets under management increasing from Rs.24 lakh crore at end of Mar-2019 to Rs.70 lakh crore at end of Apr-2025

SEBI Chief mentioned that, "MF SIP flows have seen steady grown over the years, with annual contributions rising from less than Rs.1 lakh crore in FY19 to Rs. 2.9 lakh crore in FY25." Further adding that, "As a result, SIP AUM has expanded nearly five-fold i.e. from Rs 2.7 lakh crore in Mar-2019 to Rs.14 lakh crore as at end Apr-2025."

Post his speech responding to questions from reporters SEBI chairman also talked about the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). He said it may soon get the green light, as the market regulator and the NSE are actively working to resolve pending issues.

Earlier, market regulator SEBI has flagged key issues on NSE IPO, which includes high compensation given to key managerial personnel, technology, and ownership in the clearing corporation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor