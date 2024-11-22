'Online Gaming in India: Technology, Policy, and Challenges' Launched by NUJS

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: The National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) has launched 'Online Gaming in India: Technology, Policy, and Challenges', a book edited by Prof. Dr Shameek Sen and Prof. Dr Lovely Dasgupta. This groundbreaking publication delves into the dynamic and rapidly expanding world of online gaming in India, offering insights into its technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and policy complexities. Featuring contributions from leading legal experts, scholars and researchers, the book provides a nuanced perspective on the challenges and opportunities shaping this burgeoning industry.

Through carefully curated chapters, the book explores critical topics such as the intersection of law and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, Web3, the metaverse, fantasy gaming, and a comparative analysis of global and Indian regulatory approaches. Designed for professionals, academics, and students in law, technology, and allied fields, this book serves as an essential resource for understanding the implications of this fast-growing sector. Published by Chapman & Hall, UK the book is available via Routledge's platform for scholarly works.

The launch event, organized by NUJS's Centre for Technology, Entertainment, and Sports Law (CTESL), included a panel discussion on the online gaming industry and its contribution to India's economic and social development. The event was graced by Vikramjit Sen, retired Justice of the Supreme Court of India and former Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange, and Sanjib Banerjee, retired Chief Justice of the Madras and Meghalaya High Courts, as honored guests. Distinguished speakers at the event included Vikramjit Banerjee, Additional Solicitor General, Y.K Sinha, Former Chief Information Commissioner of India, Dr Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, Professor of Psychiatry - AIIMS, New Delhi, Amrit Kiran Singh, Founder President - Skill Online Games Institute, Sudipta Bhattacharjee, Partner - Khaitan & Co., Arjya B Majumdar, Professor - Jindal Global Law School, and Jay Sayta, Technology and Gaming Lawyer.

Speaking at the launch, Justice Vikramjit Sen said, "The industry is tasked with developing new technologies and driving the growth in gaming which has tremendous potential and promise. Each chapter of this book is well-researched, addressing particular aspects of gaming in India and allowing readers to draw their own conclusions. I was also impressed by the Index of the book which doesn't always get time and effort but is probably one of the most important elements of a well-researched book. Beautifully printed and thoughtfully compiled, the authors have done an excellent job. Anyone with even a remote interest in this industry will find it to be a go-to resource. Congratulations to all involved."

Amrit Kiran Singh, added, "This is a nascent industry with a mammoth potential for good for the Indian economy. This book in conjunction with the 'Skill-Chance Framework' developed by Dr Bimal Roy of the Indian Statistical Institute gives the regulators both data and tools that will help them create better regulations. For example, there is talk of the Online Gaming Industry being split up into E-Sports, Video Games, Real Money Games and Free to Play Games. This will be against the 'Ease of doing business' being promoted by the Modi government and will be a disaster. Similarly, the Skill and Chance Framework now gives the government the tool they need to regulate effectively and simply. I take this opportunity to thank NUJS and Dr Bimal Roy. These two developments will be a big help to the regulators."

Published in the UK, 'Online Gaming in India: Technology, Policy, and Challenges', is available across the world, and can be accessed at https://www.routledge.com/Online-Gaming-in-India-Technology-Policy-and-Challenges/Dasgupta-Sen/p/book/9781032619194

About Centre for Technology, Entertainment, and Sports Law (CTESL), NUJS

The Centre for Technology, Entertainment, and Sports Law (CTESL) is India's first-of-its-kind academic research centre, established at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata; under the guidance of Dr Shameek Sen and the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti. CTESL aims to drive serious academic research in Technology, Entertainment, and Sports Law, hosting lectures, symposia, workshops, and training programs to equip participants with cutting edge knowledge in these fields. It proudly stands as India's pioneering academic contributor to these specialized areas of study.

About National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS)

The National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) is one of India's premier law schools, located in Kolkata, West Bengal. Founded in 1999, NUJS is recognized for its rigorous academic programs, influential faculty, and emphasis on both theoretical and practical aspects of legal education. The university offers undergraduate (B.A./B.Sc. LL.B.) and postgraduate (LL.M.) degrees, as well as doctoral programs, with a curriculum that emphasizes critical thinking, legal research, and professional ethics. Known for producing some of the country's top legal minds, the institution's alumni have gone on to excel in judiciary, academia, corporate law, and public service, making significant contributions to the Indian legal system.

