"Our government has recognized importance of digital connectivity": Kumar Mangalam Birla

New Delhi [India], October 15 : At the International Telecommunication Union World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, praised the government for its commitment to digital connectivity and highlighted the need for the nation's small businesses to be part of the digital transformation.

During his address, Birla said, "Our government has consistently recognized the importance of digital connectivity and has introduced several reforms over the years to drive us towards an even more connected, empowered, and inclusive digital nation."

Birla spoke at the inauguration of the 8th India Mobile Congress, highlighting the progress made by the telecom sector in providing connectivity and digital transformation to Indian citizens. "At the heart of this progress lies the steadfast support of our government," he noted, adding that the Prime Minister's focus on digital infrastructure has accelerated digital adoption for both people and businesses.

He then focused on the need for digital transformation to reach micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), stating, "A few years ago, our Prime Minister articulated that MSME means maximum support to micro, small, and medium enterprises. We at Vi are committed to providing maximum support by promoting digital transformation to India's small businesses."

Birla explained how technologies like 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and cloud services are assisting MSMEs in becoming future-ready.

"With a focus on technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, and cloud services, the Vi Business Ready for Next program is helping MSMEs assess their digital readiness, identify areas for improvement, and adopt necessary digital solutions to become future-ready corporations. Since its launch in June 2022, over 1.6 lakh MSMEs have used the Vi platform. Through the power of our telecom platforms, I believe that we can create a thriving digital ecosystem that empowers our MSMEs to drive India's economic growth," Birla added.

He also mentioned how robust connectivity is changing how people live and work. "High-speed networks are making telemedicine possible in remote locations, allowing medical professionals to diagnose and treat patients virtually," he added.

Addressing the challenge of spam and fraud, Birla said, "As networks have grown, so has the potential risk to the public, especially from phishing schemes, fraudulent calls, and spam messages." He assured that Vi is collaborating with the government and regulators to combat these issues through public awareness campaigns.

Birla concluded by reflecting on Vodafone Idea's recent fundraising efforts, which were oversubscribed seven times. "This response was an emphatic endorsement of the potential of the Indian telecom sector. To me, it signalled the faith that investors have in our Prime Minister's bold vision of a digital India," he said.

