Over 400 Industry leaders are attending India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 : The third edition of India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) commenced on Thursday at the Hilton Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru.

This annual global summit orchestrated by the Karnataka Digital Economy mission in collaboration with US-based strategic advisory firm Smadja & Smadja, aims to highlight India's emergence as a global innovator and Startup nucleus.

The event is attended by a line-up of global industry leaders, investors, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs from countries including the US, Japan, Korea, Germany, Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, France, and the UAE.

These participants are set to engage in dynamic technology and business interactions with their Indian counterparts.

Claude Smadja, Chairman of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory, Switzerland, in his inaugural speech, set the tone for the groundbreaking discussions and visionary insights.

IGIC is an annual event aimed at fostering technological innovation in India, uniting Indian and global Startup founders, venture capitalists, corporate and government leaders, technology experts, and public policy specialists under one platform.

Sanjeev Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), emphasized Bengaluru's growing significance as a global technology hub.

Gupta said, "Bengaluru has successfully established itself as a global technology hub. It is now time for the city to gain due recognition for its thriving Startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Today 50% of India's Startups are based here in Bengaluru, Karnataka and IGIC is a natural partner to build brand Bangalore and accelerate its position in the technology and Startup value chain."

IGIC aims to enhance and deepen the technological and business interactions between India and various foreign ecosystems, identifying new opportunities arising from the rapid evolution of disruptive technologies and exploring new avenues for business partnerships.

Claude Smadja, the founder of Smadja and Smadja, has served as the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, from 1995 to 2001.

The summit is likely to catalyse breakthroughs, foster collaborations and chart ways for investments and innovations in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor