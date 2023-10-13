P20 joint declaration adopted with consensus; to engage in parliamentary diplomacy, dialogue for international peace

New Delhi [India], October 13 : In a historic moment for India's G20 presidency, the joint declaration for the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) has been adopted with consensus to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace.

In view of the constructive discussions held during the 9th P20 and the experience gained at the previous P20s, the concluding part of this declaration mentions, that the members reaffirmed their commitment to continue "joint work to make an effective and meaningful parliamentary contribution to the G20 process, as appreciated by the G20 Leaders."

"We will continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes," the declaration states.

In the declaration, the member dignitaries expressed commitment to further communicate this Joint Statement to their respective Heads of State and government and engage in the implementation of our shared commitments.

"The P20 Presidency will communicate this Joint Statement to the G20 Presidency, and encourage its broad circulation to the G20 community," added the declaration.

The participating dignitaries thanked the Parliament of India for hosting the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit and for its warm hospitality. They also congratulate India on the inauguration of the new building of its Parliament this year, befitting its ancient traditions of people's participation in governance and decision-making.

"As we look forward to meeting again in 2024 under the G20 Presidency of Brazil, we convey our best wishes to the Parliament of Brazil for the Tenth P20 Summit," the declaration added.

In the declaration, the dignitaries also lauded the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Act passed by the Indian Parliament supporting women's reservations. The Act was recently passed in a Special Session of Parliament conducted last month.

The joint declaration was adopted after day-long deliberations and speakers' bilateral meetings as India on Friday started the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event.

The P20 Summit is being hosted by India under the broader framework of its G20 Presidency. The event is an international forum for debate and deliberations.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday inaugurated the P20 Summit and addressed dignitaries, saying it is the "mahakumbh" of parliamentary practices of the world.

The theme of the Summit is Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future, which draws inspiration from the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is one Family).

The P20 Summit, which is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, will discuss four major issues affecting the whole world. Four Sessions are set for the discussion on these subjects including One Earth, One Family, One Futur' with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) showcasing achievements and accelerating progress; One Earth Sustainable Energy Transition-Gateway to Green Future; One Family Mainstreaming Gender Equality- From Women's Development to Women Women-led development; and One Future Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor