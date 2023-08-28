Palladium Ahmedabad has been a game-changer for shopaholics and has received over-shelling response ever since it has opened

Shower your sister with the Best Gift This Raksha Bandhan with Palladium Ahmedabad’s Gift card. Go gift her a mall!

• Buy Phoenix Gift card of Rs.20,000 and get a hamper worth Rs.5000

• Phoenix Gift card gives the receiver the freedom to shop from a wide range of brands, dine in & enjoy all the entertainment

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 28: As we approach the festive and wedding season, Palladium Mall, the luxury shopping destination across the city, launched an innovative and first-of-its-kind ‘Phoenix Gift Card’. In association with HDFC (Powered by VISA), the gift cards will be exclusively available at Palladium Ahmedabad. The lifestyle destination aims to enhance the gifting experience for all its customers across all luxury brands, food & beverage outlets, gourmet stores, apparel brands, movies, entertainment zones, cosmetics, salons, electronics, jewellery and home décor.

This Phoenix Gift Card will actually give the power of choice to the user, making gifting at Palladium Mall Ahmedabad the most attractive option for all occasions. This Phoenix Gift Card will also prove to be the first choice in the case of ‘Corporate Gifting’, considering the dedicated efforts put in to cater to corporates, making it the most viable gifting option.

The Phoenix Gift card can be bought from Palladium Ahmedabad. With newly open brands like Boss, Satya Paul, Ritu Kumar, Hunkemoller, Zoya, Burma Burma, and Niro by Nini’s, shopping with Phoenix Gift Card can be a delightful experience.

