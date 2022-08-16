Paras Group marks 75th Independence Day

One of Ahmedabad’s largest pharmacy chain stores marks the occasion with a flag hoisting ceremony.

August 16: Paras Group, which runs one of the largest pharmacy chain stores in Ahmedabad, celebrated the 75th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony and a commitment to continue to serve customers by serving humanity and adorning your health better at the doorstep.

Around 200 dedicated employees and other young and dynamic teams associated with Paras Group participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at Paras Healthcare office in Jodhpur, Ahmedabad.

“We celebrate Independence Day each year, but the enthusiasm this year to celebrate the 75th Independence Day was something else. The 75th Independence Day is a big milestone in the history of our country, and we are privileged and proud to be taking part in the celebrations in sync with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” said Prakash Shah, Founder, Paras Group.

Ahead of Independence Day, Paras Group also undertook the distribution of national flags and the launch of the T-shirt of Paras Group among employees and associates supporting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

“The 75th Independence Day is truly a momentous occasion in our country’s journey. We laud the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform the 75th Independence Day into an occasion of national celebrations in the true sense with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns and are proud to support it. Unity in diversity is our identity, and we stand for growth,” said Rachit Soni, Co-founder of Paras Group.

The flag hoisting ceremony was followed by breakfast.

The Paras Group has a legacy of 30 years and runs 24 drug stores across Ahmedabad that sell high-quality medicines and serve good service is our USP. Unity is diversity is our identity.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor