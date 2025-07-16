Passenger dies of suspected cardiac arrest on AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to TN's Tiruchy

Chennai, July 16 A 50-year-old passenger travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu on an AirAsia flight died of a suspected heart attack mid-air on Wednesday morning, despite desperate efforts by the airline crew to revive him.

The deceased has been identified as Sasikumar, a native of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, Sasikumar had boarded the early morning AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur bound for Tiruchy as part of his return from a private trip.

Midway through the journey, he reportedly complained of severe discomfort and collapsed in his seat.

Eyewitnesses said the airline crew immediately rushed to his aid and attempted first aid procedures, including CPR, while alerting medical personnel on the ground.

A fellow passenger, who was a medical professional, also joined in the efforts to resuscitate him. However, Sasikumar remained unresponsive throughout the flight. Other passengers were shocked at the happening and tried to help the airline crew in their efforts to save their co-passenger. The flight boarders expressed grief at the incident.

Upon landing at the Tiruchy International Airport, airport medical officers boarded the aircraft to examine the passenger but declared him dead on arrival.

Initial reports suggest that Sasikumar suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while the flight was still in the air.

The authorities at the airport informed the family of the deceased and began necessary procedures.

The body was later moved to the Government Hospital in Tiruchy for post-mortem examination.

The incident led to emotional scenes at the arrival terminal as the family members of the deceased, who were waiting at the airport, were informed about the tragedy.

Further formalities are being handled by airport police and health officials.

Details were awaited as the investigation was ongoing. Information was yet to come on whether the man had any major pre-medical history of any ailment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor