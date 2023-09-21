PayU India to power Seamless & Native Payment Experience on WhatsApp Business Platform

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 21: PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, has announced its partnership with WhatsApp to power seamless & native online payment experiences for businesses on the WhatsApp Business platform. This will transform how businesses engage with their customers on WhatsApp, offering a truly effortless and convenient in-app payments journey.

With PayU's Checkout experience, businesses can now provide customers 150+ payment options, including cards, UPI, and net banking, all directly within the WhatsApp platform, without the need for redirection. All WhatsApp-enabled PayU merchants can now avail this feature without any additional setup or maintenance fees.

Sudhir Sehgal, Chief Business Officer - PayU India said, "We are thrilled to introduce that PayU will power payments within WhatsApp app, which is a significant leap in enhancing the shopping experience for both businesses and customers. This will empower businesses to provide a wide range of payment options directly within the WhatsApp platform. This is a testament to PayU's commitment to simplifying commerce, and we are excited to partner with WhatsApp Business Platform to bring this solution to the market."

About PayU:

PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has advanced solutions to meet the digital payment needs of the Indian market. PayU India aims to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers (merchants, banks and consumers) through technology.

PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology. PayU is one of the leading payment gateways in India & has empowered 5 lakh+ businesses, including leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, BNPL, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It is a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers & easy to implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers merchants best in industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

