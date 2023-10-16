P&G Health Joins Hands with Indian Academy of Pediatrics for Sankalp: Sampoorna Swasthya - a School-Based Holistic Healthcare Initiative

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: P&G Health has joined hands with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), for 'Sankalp: Sampoorna Swasthya (SSS)' a school-based holistic healthcare initiative for school going children, across India. Spearheaded by IAP, this special initiative aims to cover 400 schools in over one year, reaching out to school children, teachers, educators and parents through training, capacity building and monitoring.

IAP's 'Sankalp: Sampoorna Swasthya (SSS)' has been conceptualized with an aim to lay a strong emphasis on preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), adopting good habits, mindsets and lifestyle choices that can help children be aware of health choices. As part of the program, pediatricians affiliated with IAP will undertake a series of workshops in schools to create awareness among the teachers, school children and parents about the need for comprehensive healthcare.

These sessions will cover a wide range of health-related topics, including the importance of a balanced diet, deciphering nutrition labels on junk food, promoting outdoor activities while managing screen time, understanding the significance of quality sleep for growth and health, encouraging physical activity without reliance on gadgets at home, nurturing happiness and well-being, equipping students to make informed choices regarding harmful substances, while also highlighting the role of individuals in the prevention of air pollution. Further, IAP will also conduct a train the trainer program for the school teachers.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, "As a leading vitamin and mineral supplements brand, P&G Health has always been dedicated to fostering nutritional awareness. The 'Sankalp: Sampoorna Swasthya (SSS)' by Indian Academy of Pediatrics is a holistic initiative which will go a long way in creating health awareness in children right from young ages. Through the coming together of leading healthcare practitioners of IAP with schools, parents and teachers, the initiative will have a multifold impact not only through increased awareness, but also on prevention, timely diagnoses and management of health concerns in children. P&G Health is delighted to extend its support to this initiative and contribute towards empowering children and communities lead healthier and more vibrant lives."

"We, at IAP, are dedicated towards improving child health and well-being. With the support of partner organisations like P&G Health, we look forward to extending our reach to all schools across the country, and building capacities of schools, teachers and families, to make a lasting impact on the health of our nation's children. With programs like Sankalp: Sampoorna Swasthya, we will continue to empower the future of our nation with the knowledge, skills and tools for health promotion and disease prevention." added Dr Upendra Kinjawadekar, President, Indian Academy of Pediatrics.

