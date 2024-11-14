PhantomFX Announces H1 FY 2024-25 Results with Total Income of Rs 37 Crore

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY 2024-25.

H1 FY 2024-25 Key Financial Highlights:

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs36.65 crore

* EBITDA of Rs16.32 crore

* EBITDA Margin at 45%

* PAT of Rs8.27 crore

* PAT Margin at 23%

* EPS of Rs6.09

Standalone

- Total Income of Rs35.96 crore

- EBITDA of Rs16.46 crore

- EBITDA Margin at 46%

- PAT of Rs8.38 crore

- PAT Margin at 23%

- EPS of Rs6.17

Comment on Financial Performance: Bejoy Arputharaj, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited, said, "I am immensely proud of the remarkable progress and growth we have achieved at PhantomFX. This half-year has been transformative for the company, with a 92% increase in revenue, reaching Rs79 croresRs35 crores of which was realised in H1, with the remaining Rs44 crores expected to be billed in H2. We aim to maintain sustainable operational margins consistent with our performance in FY 23-24.

This growth reflects not only our team's dedication but also the trust our clients place in PhantomFX as a reliable partner for delivering large-scale, high-quality projects. Our robust order book includes Rs30 crores from Tippett, to be billed in H2 of FY 2024-25, positioning us for sustained growth and financial resilience. Also, we have submitted proposals for 35 work orders to various clients, with a total project value exceeding Rs100 crores, maintaining an order success rate of at least 20%.

PhantomFX is driving growth through large VFX projects, automation, and AI-driven R&D, enhancing creativity and operational efficiency. Our strategic partnerships with major Chinese production houses, backed by government support, are expanding our presence in one of the world's most extensive entertainment markets. With a strong order book and ongoing technological advancements, we are poised to redefine industry standards and sustain global growth."

H1 FY 2024-25 Highlights of Phantom Digital Effects Limited

