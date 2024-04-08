Physics Wallah (PW) Achieves Outstanding Success in IBPS Result 2024: Over 1000 Students Qualify; Amit Kumar Mandal bags Highest Score in IBPS PO

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: Physics Wallah (PW), India's leading ed-tech platform, is proud to announce the exceptional results of its students in the IBPS Result 2024 with over 1000 students qualifying for the exam, while Amit Kumar Mandal achieving the highest score in the IBPS PO. The IBPS exam is a crucial step for candidates aspiring to join India's prestigious banking sector. Amit Kumar Mandal led the pack with an allotment to Punjab National Bank. Top achievers from PW who have made their mark includes: Jaydeep Narendra Singh Negi and Akash Kumar Sharma, both allotted to Central Bank of India; Hrithik Das and Aftab, who will be joining Punjab National Bank; and Vivek Kumar Dwivedi, also placed at Central Bank of India.

Physics Wallah's commitment to educational excellence is further witnessed by its growing online community. "Banking Wallah," PW's dedicated YouTube channel for banking exams, has amassed a significant following, with over 3.5 Lakh subscribers.

Atul Kumar, CEO Online, Physics Wallah, said, "This achievement is a testament to our students' hard work, our faculty's dedication, and our innovative approach to learning. At Physics Wallah (PW), we believe in empowering every student to reach their full potential, and these results are just the beginning. We're committed to setting new educational benchmarks and helping our students carve out successful careers in the banking sector."

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education on a massive scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 4 crores of students through its 85 YouTube channels in 7 vernacular languages. Starting as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022 and now it has more than 27 lakh paid students, and 1 crore app downloads on the PW App. PW has expanded into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 48 Pathshala (hybrid) centers across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational trajectory, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

