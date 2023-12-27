Pinnacle IHM Students Spread Christmas Cheer with Culinary Extravaganza and Creative Displays at Annual Christmas Carnival

New Delhi (India), December 27: Students of Pinnacle Institute of Hotel management Hyderabad have organized Christmas carnival at their campus in the training restaurant. The students have showcased their culinary and non culinary skills consisting of elaborate arrangement of edible Christmas goodies along with thermocol carving of reindeer and towel origami . These skills of students are visual treat.

Merry Christmas to one and all. As usual students of Pinnacle IHM have created a unique presentation of their culinary and hospitality skills learnt as a part of their curriculum. A High tea was arranged in their model restaurant –THE ROYAL DUKES. The culinary students created a Christmas themed arrangement, a visual treat that has a wide spread of mouth watering cakes, cookies, biscuits, brownies marshmallows, savories like cheese balls, spring rolls etc. A spectacular center piece showing snow laden houses and castles is definitely the show stopper. The budding chefs created a beautiful display of vegetable carving, fruit carving, butter carving and thermocol carving.

The service team came up with Christmas themed cocktail service and a sit down service for the esteemed guests maintaining world class hospitality service standards. Maintaining the Christmas theme the dining set up has the plates and cutlery arranged in a special way .The accommodation operations team came up with a wonderful towel origami setup depicting the celebrations of Christmas.

A total of 100 students participated in this event and showcased their exceptional skills. The guiding force behind them was Mrs. Y. SRIDEVI, Principal and Director, Chef Y. S.S. PRANEETH, Joint Director, Chef SATHYA, and faculties, Mr. Adithya Piyush, and Mrs. Vani. The event was a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the students and the supportive staff, led by the esteemed Mrs. Y. SRIDEVI and Chef Y. S.S. PRANEETH. The contributions of Chef SATHYA, Mr. Adithya Piyush, and Mrs. Vani played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the event, providing guidance and encouragement to the participants.

