New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): Pioneer Extruders Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized as the "Most Trusted Aluminium Packaging Company for Ointment, Creams and Aerosol in India" at the 4th edition of the Global Excellence Awards (GEA2023) held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. The award was presented to Kishor Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Pioneer Extruders Pvt Ltd, by the most stunning Bollywood actress, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The GEA2023 event, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of businesses and organizations across various fields, witnessed the presence of many dignitaries from different sectors.

Pioneer Extruders is a leading manufacturer of primary packaging catering to the needs of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, toiletries, veterinary, insecticides, industrial and food industries, since 1985. The company specializes in the production of Aluminium collapsible tubes, Aluminium monobloc aerosol cans, Aluminium tablet canisters, Aluminium bottles, ABL and PBL laminated tubes, co-extruded seamless PE tubes and specialty caps & closures, in compliance with various regulatory standards, namely BIS - IS 3101 and US FDA DMF type III. The company is also known for the highest cGMP compliance in the industry.

The company's dedication to delivering reliable and creative packaging solutions has solidified its position as a trusted name in the aluminum packaging market. By consistently prioritizing innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a reputation as one of India's most dependable packaging companies. With a skilled team of experts, the company is committed to designing and providing sustainable and inventive packaging solutions tailored to meet the distinct needs of its customers.

Brand Empower, owned by Rahul Ranjan Singh, organized the GEA2023 awards in a meticulously planned and organized manner. Singh's innovative strategies, out-of-the-box solutions, and wonderful ideas have helped business leaders bring their businesses into the limelight. Rahul Ranjan Singh has been actively associated with promoting brands that hold value for its customers and has been presenting these brands a stage that allows them to showcase their achievements with pride and honor.

Pioneer Extruders Pvt Ltd's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility sets it apart from other packaging companies. The company uses state-of-the-art technology and processes to minimize its impact on the environment and promote sustainability. Its products are made from high-quality materials that are recyclable, and the company encourages its customers to adopt sustainable practices in their operations.

