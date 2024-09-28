Plantation sector has huge tourism potential for state: Experts at Kerala Travel Mart

Kochi, Sep 28 Experts at the 12th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart, the state's flagship tourism promotion event, on Saturday opined that Kerala Tourism will reach a new level if the potential of the state's plantation sector spread over 7,12,000 hectares is fully utilised.

Jose Dominic, the first president of Kerala Travel Mart Society and head of CGH Earth, described the plantations as the hospitality industry's "gold mine".

"If the tourism promoters are allowed to invest in the plantation sector, it can do wonders," he said.

He also pointed out that the existing buildings in the plantations can also be converted into rooms and allied infrastructure for tourism activities.

KTM Society President Jose Pradeep said that the plantation region is the most suitable for fully tapping the tourism potential of Kerala's verdant hills.

"Although on a small scale, many plantation owners organise tourism activities on the homestay model. But it is possible to bring a unified system through the Plantation Directorate started by the state government," said Pradeep.

He further pointed out that the plantations are rich with heritage bungalows and pristine beauty spots. If this is utilised, it will significantly benefit the state's hospitality industry.

Suja Arun, a tourism entrepreneur focused on the area, said opening up at least ten per cent of the tourism potential of the plantation sector would make a tremendous difference.

"Today, many tourism enterprises in the plantation region operate under homestay licenses," she said.

"If there is a generous approach on the government side, there will be no other tourism product that can provide such a variety of products and services."

Vaisali Boosana, a senior manager at the Briar Tea Bungalow, believes Kerala's approach to the plantation sector is much better.

She said that in many places in Tamil Nadu, estate bungalows are not even allowed to be repaired.

According to her, investing in this sector in Kerala is a profitable venture, and all of Briar's bungalows in Kerala are holidaymakers' favourite destinations.

