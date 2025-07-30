Plix Launches 'Plix Kids': A New Chapter in Clean Nutrition & Gentle Care for Little Ones

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Plix, a leading global plant-based nutrition and personal care D2C brand, recently announced its entry into the kids segment with the launch of Plix Kids. A dedicated range of clean, plant-powered nutrition and gentle personal care products for kids aged 2 to 12 years, designed to make daily wellness simpler and safer.

Modern parenting comes with modern challenges, especially when it comes to nutrition. With fussy eating, screen-time snacking, and highly processed meals becoming the norm, it's harder than ever to ensure kids get the essential nutrients they need every day. Plix aims to bridge this gap in kids' nutrition with its new sub-brand, offering simple, tasty solutions that support healthy growth and development.

The brand tackles this problem head-on by offering tasty, no-added refined sugar options in easy-to-mix protein powders, gummies, and fizzies, all made without maltodextrin or harmful additives.

Plix Kids brings together the goodness of nature with a thoughtfully crafted blend of plant proteins, a mix of nutrient-rich millets, assorted fruits & veggies, 20 essential vitamins & minerals, and a blend of 34 Ayurvedic herbs. All products are plant-based, sweetened with jaggery, and backed by clinically studied ingredients like Wellmune®, Vitamin C, and D3.

And to make daily wellness easy (and fuss-free), all this goodness comes in fun formats that support everything from stronger immunity and better digestion to brain health, eye health, and steady growth. It's wellness that kids enjoy and parents can trust.

Plix Kids personal care line brings pH-balanced, dermatologically tested, and pediatrician-approved formulas for kids crafted with gentle, effective ingredients. Designed for daily use, these gentle formulas nourish, protect, and make self-care a fun, safe routine for little ones.

Some of the best sellers from the Plix Kids range include Grow Buddy for stronger bones and muscles, Super Tots gummies packed with essential vitamins, and gentle Shampoo and Bodywash made specially with clean ingredients for soft, nourished skin and hair.

Plix Kids was born from the real-life parenting journeys of Plix founders, Rishubh and Akash. In their own words:

"The moment we held our little ones, everything changed. Struggling to find safe, effective care, we created Plix Kids - pure, gentle, and love we'd want for our own. From one parent to another, we hope it brings you the same peace of mind it brings us."

The Plix Kids Nutrition range includes:

-Grow Buddy Healthy Chocolaty Powermix

-SuperTots Multivitamin Gummies

-ImmunoFizz | Wellmune® & Tulsi

-ChyawanBoost Immune Gummies

The Plix Kids Personal Care range features:

-Happy Hair Gentle Shampoo

-Bubble Splash Nourishing Body Wash

- Happy Skin Bathing Bar

-Cloud Soft Moisturizing Body Lotion

