New Delhi [India], September 15: What we eat and drink directly affects oral health. Diets rich in fruits and vegetables are well known for protecting against tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease. Among these, cranberries stand out due to their unique bioactive compounds, particularly A-type proanthocyanidins (PACs), which may offer significant oral health benefits.

How Cranberries Protect Oral Health

Cranberry polyphenols have been shown to inhibit the activity of Streptococcus mutans, a key bacterium involved in tooth decay and biofilm formation. Biofilms, or bacterial layers, attach to surfaces in the mouth and can lead to infections or an imbalance of oral bacteria. By disrupting this process, cranberry compounds can reduce harmful bacterial activity.

Isolated polyphenols from cranberries and cranberry juice have demonstrated promising effects in managing:

Dental plaque formation

Tooth decay and cavities

Gum disease

These findings suggest a potential for developing products that leverage cranberry-derived bioactive polyphenols to improve oral cavity health.

A Natural Step Forward

While regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups remain essential, US Cranberries provide a natural dietary approach to supporting oral hygiene. With their ability to help manage bacterial biofilms and promote a balanced oral microbiome, cranberries are emerging as a valuable ally for long-term oral health.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor