Powerhouses of Excellence: Meet the Recipients of The Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar - The Global Award Of 2023 By The Update India

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], May 24: In a celebration of extraordinary talent and profound influence, The Update India, a leading news and awareness website in India, proudly unveils the illustrious recipients of The Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar - The Global Award Of 2023. The name of this prestigious award originates from Sanskrit and translates to Outstanding Motivation Award in English. 5 recipients were chosen from 5 different countries and different professions. This coveted award, bestowed upon individuals who have left an indelible mark in their respective domains, recognizes the profound impact they have had over the years.

The esteemed recipients of Utrkrisht Prerna Puraskar - The Global Award of 2023 by The Update India are as follows:

* Pt Umesh Chandra Pant from India

* Ka'Ron Gaines from USA

* Michelle Ayon Navajas from Philippines

* Suchandra Roychowdhury from Singapore

* Gary Clark from Spain

PT UMESH CHANDRA PANT - Best Astrologer in INDIA

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant, founder of PavitraJyotish, the unrivaled expert of Vedic astrology, is regarded as India's best astrologer. Recognized for his unmatched expertise, he has been crowned the Best Astrologer in Delhi, India for an extraordinary seven consecutive years by ThreeBestRated. Astrologer Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant's exceptional knowledge and remarkable abilities have solidified his status as The Best Astrologer in India for the year 2023. His proficiency spans diverse branches of astrology, including Vedic astrology, corporate astrology, love and marriage astrology, career astrology, gemstones, effective astrological solutions, and Muhurat Astrology. The well-deserved acclaim as the most Renowned Astrologer in South Delhi, India reflects his extensive experience and mastery of the field.

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant's clientele is diverse, ranging from business, corporate, politics to entertainment, all seeking his trusted guidance. His deep understanding of astrology, unwavering dedication, and exceptional skills set him apart. Providing accurate predictions and effective solutions, he empowers individuals to overcome life's challenges. Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant's unique approach instills hope and confidence, offering fresh perspectives in the face of daunting circumstances. His writings on his website PavitraJyotish highlight the transformative power of astrology, showcasing its ability to resolve life's complexities.

As India's most celebrated and trusted astrologer, Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant has garnered recognition from esteemed media outlets, consistently ranking among the top ten astrologers in the country. His impeccable service record, affordability, and unwavering commitment have earned the trust of individuals in Delhi NCR and beyond.

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant always strives to make a big change in the lives of people through good advice and useful effective remedial measures for all important areas of life such as career, business, money, love, education, education, property, marriage, spouse, partnership, luck, personal life, change of place, health, education, life reading, Vastu, Muhurat. Due to his practical skills, good knowledge of astrology and dedication to his subject, Pt Umesh Chandra Pant is famous not only in Delhi, India but all over the world.

KA'RON GAINES - The Global Literary Sensation from USA And Creator of CIC books

CIC books is a new genre of books created by Ka'Ron Gaines, a literary phenomenon from the USA. CIC books are books with illustrations that appeal to children but with subject matter that can enlighten an adult. CIC Books are capable of changing the world by bridging gaps between children and adults, and by opening the door for important dialogue to be digested in a smoother way for children.

One Race, One Culture, One God, One Pandemic by Ka'Ron Gaines is the first ever CIC book written in the world. Inspired by a conversation between Indian Author and Entrepreneur Abhishek Kapoor and Ka'Ron Gaines, this book is all about a missing unity connecting dots that makes us all one. With a base in Ypsilanti, Ka'Ron Gaines is the first author to ever write and publish six separate books on the same day, which is a world record that is unbroken till today. Ka'Ron Gaines started his literary journey with a children's book Woke Seed Book, which made headlines in many nations, particularly in India where several children created a video stating how much they loved it. The book that was initially directed towards children, went on to impress and enlighten adults too.

Now with 10 CIC books already out and running successfully in the global market, the 11th one is set to launch soon. A special mention should be made to 'All Lives Should Matter', a CIC book by Ka'Ron Gaines, which is a part of his world record with Digital Golgappa and Inkzoid Foundation. Charleston White, popular American Youtuber and comedian, is in awe of this special book. Some of the other popular CIC books include The Story of The Abandoned Boy, featuring the tale of Kortez Moss, and My Brothers I Haven't Met Yet.

MICHELLE AYON NAVAJAS - Top Poet, Writer, Educator from PHILIPPINES

Michelle Ayon Navajas, the esteemed Filipino poet, writer, and educator, embarks on an extraordinary journey that captivates the literary world. Her books soar to the top of best-seller lists, establishing her as a sensation. "I Am In Itself Poetry In The Dark," her latest poetry collection, claims the prestigious #1 spot on Amazon's charts, showcasing her undeniable talent.

She recently unveiled "Locker," a highly anticipated book of fictional stories that evoke deep emotions. Michelle shares, "This collection holds a special place in my heart, resonating profoundly with readers."

Her literary achievements are unparalleled, with four consecutive best-selling books and three #1 Hot New Releases/New Releases on Amazon.

As a distinguished freelance writer and blogger, Michelle's online presence flourishes, with her blog amassing over 100,000 hits. Her poignant poetry graces international literary magazines and anthologies, earning her acclaim.

Michelle's impact extends beyond her individual works, contributing to award-winning poetry anthologies like "Hidden In Childhood" and "Wounds I Healed."

With a Master of Education degree majoring in English and a Mass Communications degree with a Journalism specialization, Michelle's expertise shines. Her teaching background and freelance writing display her dedication to nurturing creativity.

"Locker" garners praise for its emotional depth and captivating storytelling, as readers embrace Michelle's enchanting words. Her unwavering dedication and exceptional talent solidify her as an unforgettable wordsmith, leaving an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

SUCHANDRA ROYCHOWDHURY - the world famous novelist and educator from SINGAPORE

Suchandra Roychowdhury, an incorrigible bibliophile, travel enthusiast, and art aficionado, resides in the vibrant Bayshore region of Singapore alongside her husband and son. Armed with a deep passion for literature, Suchandra embarked on a scholarly journey, earning a Master of Arts degree in English Literature from the prestigious Presidency College in Calcutta. Her thirst for knowledge led her to pursue an MPhil degree from the esteemed University of Calcutta, solidifying her expertise in the field.

"The Shotgun Wedding" marks Suchandra's remarkable foray into the realm of novel writing, as she fearlessly endeavors to captivate readers with her literary finesse. Set in a remote village in West Bengal, India, this audacious debut novel unveils an enthralling tale of outlandish satire, where characters find themselves entangled in peculiar socio-political dynamics. The narrative intertwines comedy, romance, and mistaken identities, as a young lecturer from cosmopolitan Calcutta collides with the eccentric inhabitants of rural Bengal. Suchandra's extraordinary storytelling prowess has propelled her debut work onto the coveted Best Seller List of Aleph Book Company. Furthermore, she has received the distinguished honor of being shortlisted for the Women AutHer Awards 2023 by the illustrious Times of India Group.

In addition to her literary achievements, Suchandra Roychowdhury boasts an illustrious career as an esteemed educator, amassing nearly two decades of teaching experience. Throughout her journey, she has graced the halls of renowned colleges in Kolkata, imparting knowledge and igniting the flames of intellectual curiosity. Her academic accomplishments include an MA degree from Presidency University and an MPhil degree from the University of Calcutta.

Residing in Singapore with her beloved husband and cherished son, Suchandra Roychowdhury continues to illuminate the literary world with her remarkable debut novel, leaving an indelible mark on readers far and wide.

GARY CLARK - philosopher, poet, and animal lover working in SPAIN

Gary Clark, an American philosopher and poet, has found his creative sanctuary in Spain. Renowned for his unique approach to poetry, he intricately weaves the world of animals into his verses, creating a profound connection between nature and the human experience. His work resonates with readers, bridging the gap between two realms.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor