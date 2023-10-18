Prashikshaa - AIF's Annual Education Knowledge Event Deliberates Access, Quality, and the Future of Education for Children Affected by Distress Migration

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 18: The American India Foundation, catalyzing social and economic change in India for the past 22 years, organized the annual education knowledge event - 'Prashikshaa' - Learning Beyond Boundaries' at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi this week. Prashikshaa demonstrated the power of collaboration in facilitating continued access to quality education for children affected by distressed migration, while addressing issues of governance and systemic transformation.

Helmed by AIF's award-winning flagship education initiative - The Learning and Migration Program (LAMP), 'Prashikshaa' brought together 120 sectoral experts, government officials, policymakers, and academicians, to cogitate pathways that create better access to education for children in displacement-prone regions of the country, especially those affected by climate-induced displacement, children with disabilities, and those living in red-light areas.

The eminent speakers and delegates consisted of Shashi Prakash Jha-IAS & Director, Department of Women and Child Development & Social Welfare, Government of Jharkhand; Dr Samiron Borad & Kabita Deka - Inspector of Schools, Assam Education Service (AES-I), Government of Assam; Dr. Hariprasad GV, Senior Lecturer, DIET, Shimoga, Chief Consultant, NSC - TSG, Ministry of Education, Karnataka, Government of India; Benoy Peter Co-founder and Executive Director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development; Dr Vinita Yadav, Professor, Department of Regional Planning at the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi; Gazal Raina, AVP Sustainability, Global Business Services Pvt Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank; Joshy Jose, Director, Learning and Migration Program, AIF; Robin Sarkar, Project Director, Shiv Nadar Foundation; Sonali Khan, Managing Director, Sesame Workshop India; Nandita Raval, Co-founder and Director, Kaivalya Education Foundation; Shaifalika Panda, Trustee & Founder CEO, Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation; and Anupam Shukla, Director, Learning, Evaluation, and Impact, AIF.

With an overarching theme of 'Strengthening Foundational Learning for the Last Mile - Pursuance, Practice, and Policy 2023', Prashikshaa kickstarted with an address from our Chief Guest - Ramsila Raut - LAMP's triumphant success story from the Nuapada district in Odisha. Joined by her father - Kaleswar Raut, a seasonal migrant, Ramsila shared the transformative journey through AIF's long-term support.

Speaking of her journey from a migrant school dropout to becoming a Siksha Mitra in the AIF's Learning Continuum Program, Ramsila said, "I'm standing here today because of the LAMP program. My parents are migrant laborers, and I, too, as a child, migrated with them. My education was in shambles until AIF brought me and my 3 siblings to the seasonal hostel in grade 6. The LAMP team and their guidance have been with me ever since. As a Shiksha Mitra, my vision is to carry on their legacy and to ensure that girls like me get to fulfill their dreams."

Following the felicitation of the special guests, the inaugural panel 'Exploring The Children, Climate, And Migration Nexus - Its Impact And Challenges' delved into issues such as climate-induced displacement, cultural adaptation, family separation and reunification, overcoming adversity (language barriers, limited resources, social isolation), limited access to quality education, and maintaining educational continuity during transitions. Addressing the august gathering, Benoy Peter, Co-founder & Executive Director, Center for Migration & Inclusive Development said, "Education is the single most important long-term investment that can accelerate the intergenerational social mobility of children of migrant workers. It can also get people out of the vicious circle of poverty & migration."

The second panel 'Children on the Move - The Role of Pedagogy, Technology, and Policy in Protecting the Rights of Migrant Children' discussed the issue from the lens of co-creating strategies and initiatives encompassing inclusive learning environments, remediation programs, and bridging courses. The panel highlighted the importance of aiding teachers, encouraging partnerships among stakeholders, and establishing robust statutory frameworks as crucial measures.

Driving discourse with ecosystem players, Prashikshaa explored innovative pedagogical strategies for foundational learning in temporary or informal settings, to ensure continuity of learning. Promoting collaborations tailored to the specific needs of children, the initiative highlighted the importance of language proficiency, skills development, mentorship, digital access, and policy as foundational pillars for meeting the educational needs of children facing migration or displacement challenges.

"We cannot stop work-induced distress migration. That's a larger challenge. But we can ensure education access for migrant children. Hence LAMP as a comprehensive remedial program operates in backward, remote, and inaccessible regions providing children with the education, resources, care, and support they need to break the cycle of poverty. In this era of uncertainty induced by pandemics, and climate change, LAMP's life-cycle approach is a critical driver for advancing education for them," said Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF.

