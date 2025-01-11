Pravesh Lal Yadav, Neelam Giri Starrer Producer Mukesh Giri’s Bhojpuri Film ‘Just Married’ Ready For Release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Bhojpuri film ‘Just Married’, produced by Mukesh Giri and directed by Vishal Verma, is coming to theatres very soon. The trailer of this film starring Pravesh Lal Yadav and Neelam Giri in the lead roles is out on Giriraj Music, which is being appreciated a lot. The preview of this film was held in Mumbai, which was liked by everyone. The music director of this film of producer Mukesh Giri is Sajan Mishra and the lyricist of this film is Dr. Sagar.

Producer Mukesh Giri, owner of Giriraj Production and Giriraj Music, is very excited about his film. He says that Just Married will prove to be a milestone in Bhojpuri cinema. Its story, its dialogues and its music are its plus points. The film will attract the audience a lot.

Director Vishal Verma is very excited about his film, he says that it is a romantic film and a family drama. It has been shot in Banaras and Mirzapur. There are a total of 4 songs in the film. All the songs are situational, they take the story forward. We are trying to release this film in multiplexes. Another film of ours will be released on the occasion of Holi.”

The writer of the film Just Married presented by Giriraj Production and Baniya Production is Shashi Ranjan Dwivedi, DOP is Imran Shagun. Along with Pravesh Lal Yadav and Neelam Giri, Santosh Pehelwan, Rajesh Tomar, Shraddha Yadav, Neelam Pandey, Manish Chaurasia etc. have also worked in the film. The production manager is Jeetu Baba.

