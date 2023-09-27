Premium Pet House Sold 500 Puppies in the Month of August 2023

ATK

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Premium Pet House, a leading provider of high-quality pets, is proud to announce a significant milestone achieved in the month of August 2023. The company successfully found loving and caring homes for a total of 500 puppies. The company has further solidified its commitment to promoting responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

Emphasizing the milestone, Shivling Giri (Founder of Premium Pet House) said “This remarkable achievement reflects the tireless efforts and dedication of Premium Pet House's team”. We work tirelessly to provide the best care for puppies in our facilities. The company has long been recognized for its exceptional standards of pet care and its mission to match puppies with loving families.

In the heart of Pune, Premium Pet House is the house where the finest puppies are born and nurtured. Premium Pet House has become synonymous with excellence in the world of canine breeding. Every puppy that enters the world under their care results from meticulous planning, ethical practices, and a genuine love for dogs.

Before you get a puppy, Premium Pet House offers you an option to come and see the puppy physically at their centers. They make sure you are prepared for what your dog needs and their temperament or the diet your puppy needs to follow. Premium Pet House's legacy extends far beyond being a breeder; it is a trusted source for those seeking a canine companion. Their puppies find homes in India and worldwide, leaving a trail of happy families and wagging tails in their wake.

When the time comes for companion’s a puppy to leave the house of Premium Pet House, the transition is handled with the utmost care. Each new owner receives guidance on puppy care, training, and nutrition to ensure a smooth and joyful journey ahead. Premium Pet House helps every new pet owner with 24/7 support for every need, from diet to grooming your puppy. They can be trusted for every small detail of your canine companion’s life journey.

Best Dog Breeders in India - Premium Pet House

Premium Pet House shines as one of India's best dog breeders. The passionate dog lover owner started this company to provide every dog lover with the best puppies. Premium Pet House has garnered a well-deserved reputation for excellence in the art of dog breeding. They specialize in diverse breeds; each bred with meticulous care and attention to produce champions and cherished family members.

Be it the majestic Great Danes or the playful Beagles and even elegant Dachshunds, they have maintained every standard recognized by the Kennel Club of India and American standards. Premium Pet House's dedication to preserving breed standards and producing healthy, well-socialized puppies has earned them a place among the best in the industry.

They Believe In Dog Parenting- 24 x 7 Support to Puppies Buyer- Premium Pet House

Premium Pet House- Puppies for sale in India takes pride in offering personalized guidance and support to every customer who brings home one of their precious puppies. They are always ready and available to answer pet owners' queries and guide them accordingly, be it puppy care, nutrition, or training, with a team of extremely experienced professionals.

In the world of pet care and companionship, Premium Pet House excels in breeding exceptional dogs and shines in after-sales customer relations. They are dedicated to every dog’s well-being, even after being sent to the owners' houses from their sheds. The commitment to their customer does not end with the sale of the puppy; for Premium Pet House, it is just the beginning of a lifelong journey.

They ensure that each new dog parent has both knowledge and confidence to nurture a happy and healthy four-legged furry companion. Recognizing the importance of informed and responsible pet ownership, Premium Pet House goes the extra mile in educating its customers. Their continuous online blog posts and online seminars and resources cover a wide range of topics, from basic puppy training to advanced canine health and wellness.

Premium Pet House's after-sales customer relations in the pet care industry exemplify how a company's commitment to its customers extends far beyond the transaction. The owner who chooses Premium Pet House as their trusted source for a furry family member receives a remarkable dog and unwavering support and guidance throughout their journey together.

What Makes Premium Pet House Different From Others? As compare to Doggywala

The pet industry experienced a sudden rise in demand for pet dogs between 2018 to 2023. Premium Pet House stands out as a unique and distinguished brand that has set itself apart through a combination of values, practices, and a deep commitment to its mission.

They commit to responsible breeding, and Premium Pet House ensures each dog is raised in a healthy and humane environment. This dedication to animal welfare sets them apart as a brand that prioritizes the well-being of the dogs they work with.

Premium Pet House- puppy for sale goes ahead with the sale of just a puppy. Their team provides personalized guidance, educational resources, and ongoing assistance. Premium Pet House has a specialty in a diverse range of dog breeds. They ensure that potential pet owners can find the perfect canine companion to match their lifestyle and preferences. From majestic giants to playful small breeds, they offer a wide selection of well-bred dogs.

Premium Pet House actively engages with the community and contributes to social causes related to animal welfare. Their involvement in charitable activities and initiatives aimed at responsible pet ownership demonstrates their dedication to making a positive impact beyond their business.

In short, they are known for

· Ethical and Responsible Breeding

· Regular Health Screening

· Proper Socialization

· Clean and Safe Facilities

· Transparency in everything

· Continuous Support

· Excellent Breeding Knowledge of Staff

· Superb Reputation in the Market

· Compliance with breeding rules

· Passion and Dedication

