Prerna Launches CANTEL: India's First MicroRNA Based Blood Test for Breast Cancer Screening

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: PrecisionRNA Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Prerna), a leading healthcare innovation company from Hyderabad, today announced the launch of Cantel™, India's first microRNA-based blood test for breast cancer screening. This groundbreaking test is set to transform early detection by offering a simple, convenient, and highly accurate alternative to traditional methods, addressing the critical screening gap that has led to late-stage diagnosis of breast cancer in India.

"For far too long, breast cancer detection in India has been reactive. With Cantel™, we're making it proactive, accessible, and designed around women's real lives, empowering them to take control of their health with confidence and ease," said Siddharth Reddy, Co-founder of CANTEL™ and a serial healthcare entrepreneur. "This is not just a diagnostic innovation. This is a step toward building a national health habit around early detection."

A Paradigm Shift in Early Detection

In a country where less than 2% of women are screened for breast cancer, Cantel™ offers a scalable solution. Unlike mammography, which is often hindered by cost, accessibility issues, and social stigma, Cantel™ is a minimally invasive blood test that can be performed at home or at a local diagnostic center. No compression, no imaging, and no radiation. This convenience is designed to significantly increase screening adherence and improve survival rates, which are currently among the lowest globally.

The test utilizes the power of microRNAs (miRNAs), small molecules that act as dynamic biomarkers for disease. The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine recognized the discovery of microRNAs and their role in gene regulation, highlighting their significance in modern diagnostics. Cantel™ leverages proprietary miRNA signatures, validated through extensive clinical trials, to detect early molecular signals of breast cancer with high sensitivity and specificity.

"The data is clear: 75% of breast cancer cases in India are detected at Stage 3 or later, while early detection can increase the 5-year survival rate to 99%," the company stated in its press kit. "Cantel™ provides a crucial, early-stage tool that can reduce treatment costs and save countless lives."

Targeting India's Critical Health Challenge

Developed by Prerna, Cantel™ is positioned as an adjunctive test to mammography, particularly for women aged 30 and above, including those with dense breast tissue or a family history of the disease. The test is a qualitative, in-vitro diagnostic performed at Prerna's certified laboratory, with results delivered within two working days.

Prerna is actively seeking investors to support the nationwide scale-up of Cantel™, aiming to integrate the test into routine health check-ups and make proactive cancer screening a national habit.

The company's technology is backed by a robust portfolio of international patents and peer-reviewed research, along with collaborations with leading cancer hospitals and research centers in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor