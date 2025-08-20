Press Conference Announces Grand Spiritual Gathering in Delhi

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 20: A press conference was organized at the Women Press Club of India, Delhi, to announce the upcoming Spiritual Conference scheduled for September 27, 2025. The event will be held under the auspicious guidance of Shri Shri 1008 Jagatguru Swami Dr. Ved Putra Ji Maharaj (Peethadheeshwar, Shri Siddh Bhairav Vidyapeeth) and promises to be a landmark occasion celebrating the essence of devotion, culture, and collective consciousness.

The central highlight of the event will be a divine discourse by Jagatguru Swami Dr. Ved Putra Ji Maharaj, delivering not just spiritual teachings but also a message of national pride, unity, and peace. The gathering aims to inspire harmony by linking spirituality with the ideals of a strong and value-driven nation.

One of the significant features of the conference will be the 'Vishwa Gaurav Samman', under which distinguished personalities from India and abroad will be honored. Selected individuals will be felicitated with a special gown, citation, and certificate. Additionally, blessed offerings will include a silver-embedded Rudraksha mala energized with 1.25 lakh mantras, a golden idol of the deity, and a divine silver-embedded Shri Ram Darbar idol.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmandaleshwar of Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara, Swami Ved Murti Giri Ji Maharaj, said:

"This conference is a unique effort to spread the universal consciousness of spirituality to people across the globe."

The event's core message emphasizes unity and cultural pride with the motto:

"One hand with the Tiranga, the other with Ramcharitmanas."

The press conference also saw the presence of Priyanshu Pandey, Ved Prakash Ji, Saurabh Sachan, and Ghanshyam Ji, who shared insights into the preparations and vision of the grand gathering.

