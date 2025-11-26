Promoter Parag K. Shah Bolsters Stake in Man Infraconstruction Ltd Amidst Robust Financial Performance and Global Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL), a prominent Mumbai-based company with a distinguished 50-year history in EPC and real estate development, is garnering significant attention as its promoter, Mr. Parag K. Shah, has substantially increased his shareholding through open market purchases. These strategic acquisitions, amounting to a total of 190,000 shares worth over Rs 23 crore across two days, underscore a strong conviction in the company’s future prospects. This move coincides with MICL’s consistent demonstration of strong financial health and strategic growth initiatives.

The company recently unveiled its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26 and H1FY26). For Q2FY26, MICL reported a total income of Rs 187 crore and a net profit of Rs 55 crore. The first half of the fiscal year saw even stronger performance, with total income reaching Rs 413 crore and net profit at Rs 111 crore. Further rewarding its shareholders, the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share, reflecting its commitment to delivering value.

MICL continues to maintain a robust balance sheet, remaining net-debt free at the consolidated level and boasting liquidity of approximately Rs 693 crore as of September 2025. The company is poised for further growth with new luxury project launches planned in Pali Hill and Marine Lines during the remainder of FY26, which are currently in the advanced stages of regulatory approval. Expanding its international presence, MICL’s wholly owned subsidiary, MICL Global, has successfully acquired a 7.70 per cent stake in a premium luxury residential development in Miami, USA, marking a significant step in its global footprint expansion.

With a market capitalization exceeding Rs 5,000 crore and a net cash-positive position, Man Infraconstruction Ltd showcases impressive financial metrics, including a Return on Equity (ROE) of 18% and a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 24%. The company’s shares have historically delivered exceptional returns, achieving a multibagger status with 600% growth over the past five years. MICL, listed on both NSE (MANINFRA) and BSE (533169), leverages its extensive EPC expertise across various sectors and its strong execution capabilities in the real estate market to drive sustained growth and shareholder value.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

