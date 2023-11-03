Provident Housing Unveils the 12th Edition of Bengaluru Home Habba; Offers Savings of up to Rs 15 Lakh

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: Provident Housing Limited, part of the Puravankara Group (BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted developers, is organising the 12th edition of the Bengaluru Home Habba. This three-day home festival, which began today, will continue till November 5 at the Sindhoor Convention Centre in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Home Habba will offer home buyers savings of up to Rs 15 Lakh* on select homes. Customers signing an agreement at the festival will also get a cashback of Rs 50,000 during the booking process. Additionally, there will be a 'Spin the Wheel' setup, where every customer booking a Provident home will win assured offers, each worth Rs 51,000. These offers span across home automation, gold vouchers, travel vouchers, instant cashback, and white goods vouchers.

Home Habba extends a special invitation to visitors for exclusive access to 10+ ready and under-construction projects by Provident Housing located across nine cities. These encompass both residential and plotted development categories. Customers can explore prominent projects like Provident Sunworth City, Provident Park Square and Provident Capella in Bengaluru; Provident Adora de Goa in Goa; and Provident Winworth in Kochi.

Commenting on the same, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO, Provident Housing Limited, said, "Over the years, we have consistently adapted to evolving customer preferences by infusing innovation into our offerings, ensuring well-designed and sustainable communities. In line with our commitment to 'More for Sure', the 12th edition of the Bengaluru Home Habba will offer great deals on all showcased projects. The event will assist buyers in selecting their dream homes by providing an exclusive preview of our existing and upcoming projects."

The Bengaluru Home Habba, conceptualised by Provident Housing in 2017, has been historically successful in matching customers with their dream homes. These homes are thoughtfully designed, featuring a perfect blend of design, innovation, and technology that enhances lifestyle and experiences. With a range of housing options spanning across 1, 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK, and prices ranging from Rs 29.99 Lakh to Rs 1.15 Crore, this edition of Home Habba is poised to offer buyers a convenient and enjoyable home-buying experience.

