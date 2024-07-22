Pune’s Dr. Aaditya Patakrao Featured in Forbes Magazine as One of the Top 11 Pioneers Leading with Vision

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 : Dr. Aaditya Patakrao, a distinguished dentist and world record holder from Navi Sangvi, has achieved a remarkable milestone by being featured in Forbes Magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights his unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to the field of dentistry and Social Work.

For over 11 years, Dr. Patakrao has been at the forefront of dental care, operating his internationally renowned, state-of-the-art dental hospital. Originating from Ambejogai (Beed), Dr. Aaditya’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. He has overcome significant challenges to gain international acclaim as a leading dental practitioner.

In response to his inclusion in Forbes Magazine, Dr. Aaditya expressed heartfelt gratitude: “This is a tremendous honor for me and serves as a motivation to continue striving for excellence. I am deeply thankful to all my patients, my family, and my friends for their unwavering support.”

Dr. Aaditya’s illustrious career is decorated with numerous national and international accolades, including the British Parliamentary Award, the Dental Oscar Award, the Socrates Award, and various other national honors.

His contributions have also earned commendation from India’s 14th President, Hon. Ramnath Kovind Ji, who lauded Dr. Aaditya’s work in both dentistry and social causes.

In addition to these accolades, Dr. Aaditya Patakrao’s achievements are documented in the Maharashtra State and UPSC Competitive Examination book, further cementing his legacy and influence in the field.

The local community and peers have expressed immense pride in Dr. Aaditya’s accomplishments, extending their best wishes for his continued success and contributions to the field of dentistry.

