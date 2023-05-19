Punjab Grill Expands its Footprint with the Launch of its First Outlet in Ahmedabad

Punjab Grill, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 19: Punjab Grill, a renowned North Indian cuisine restaurant, continues its expansion spree with the opening of its first outlet in Ahmedabad. With the recent opening of three outlets in Bangalore and one in Indore, Punjab Grill is now making its mark in Ahmedabad, offering its authentic and hearty North Indian dishes.

A name that one associates with the royal heritage of the state of Sher-e-Punjab – An endeavor by Lite Bite Foods, the restaurant chain has been taking its guests on a majestic culinary expedition into the grandeur of the Royal States of undivided Punjab since 2008.

Reaching new heights, Punjab Grill is thrilled to announce its new outlet opening in Ahemdabad, Palladium Mall. Known as the pioneer of the North-Indian cuisine, the food here is more than just a meal, titillating its patron’s tongue with authentic flavors.

Standing out in the culinary world, the restaurant chain is best known for serving the scrumptious Dal Makhani and mouth-watering Butter Chicken, amongst other traditional & contemporary dishes!

Devour in this gastronomic journey with the lion of the culinary world- PUNJAB GRILL.

