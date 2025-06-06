Puran Singh Negi joins Tezar EV as Business Head-Chief Operating Officer(COO) to Lead its Business

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: In a strategic leadership move, Tezar EV has appointed Puran Singh Negi as EV Business Head. With over 23+ years of automotive experience both Internal Combustion Engine and Electric Vehicle(EV). Negi brings deep industry insight across electric and traditional ICE vehicle Industry.

From Left to Right:

* Ashwini Surpur: Managing Director

* Vijay Kumara Surpur: Founder & Ceo

* Puran Singh Negi: Ev Business Head & Chief Operating Officer

In his new role, Negi will lead Tezar EV Business complete operations and strategy, supporting Tezar EV to scale-up across India and overseas. His previous leadership at Jindal Mobilitric, Okaya EV and Ampere By Greaves Cotton was instrumental in advancing electric mobility innovations and establishing EV Green Field Projects and his experience spans across top OEMs like Suzuki, Ampere by Greaves Cotton, Okaya and Jindal in 2W segment.

Vijay Kumar Surpur - Founder & CEO of Tezar EV, called the appointment strategic move as the company prepares to scale and establish its EV Business and strengthen its national and global presence.

Puran Singh Negi said, I on behalf of Tezar EV promise to all stakeholders holders to change the E2W Landscape by Innovation and One Team Culture where execution speed will recreated the rules of Growth and Scale. Here's to Building Eco System, where "Human to Human" Values are respected to have inclusive growth together for all stakeholders holders! He emphasizing a commitment to product excellence and operational strength to deliver best EV product experience for End- Consumers. As Tezar EV gearing-up to scale its operations, Negi's leadership is expected to play pivot role in shaping the next generation of green mobility here in India for the Globe.

About Tezar EV

Founded in 2020, Tezar EV as a part of commitment to the Make in India Vision, successfully designed, engineered and developed Electric 2W product entirely In-House.

Core Components are In-House including Battery Pack, Battery Management System, Vehicle Control Unit, Mid Drive Motor, Charging Gun Connector and Digital Display, reflecting company strong hold on vertical interaction and R&D capabilities. Tezar EV Moat is Safety, which is achieved with in-house developed Vehicle Control Unit(VCU) and Battery Management System which not only ensures proper thermal management, but also enables high-end fault detection accuracy with advanced algorithms and vehicle architecture.

Tezar has launched recently its first Two Product with 2 Variants each as N1, N1 Pro, T1 And T1 Pro. Key USPs of Product are in-house developed Chain Drive PMSM Motor which delivers peak power of 6 KW with Battery capacity of 3.5 KW and 2.5 KW options with 150 KM of IDC range in a single charge. Mono suspension at rear to ensure comfort on bumpy roads and Bigger Floor board to give enough leg room for all riders with 21 LTR of Boot-space.

The company already commissioned Manufacturing Facility in Karnataka with Annual Capacity of 60,000 vehicles with Corporate Head office at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

