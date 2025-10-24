PVL 2025: Season 4( Match 29) Goa Guardians complete remarkable 3–2 comeback to outclass Delhi Toofans

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23:The Goa Guardians completed a remarkable comeback to outclass the Delhi Toofans 14–16, 11–15, 15–11, 16–13, 15–11 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Prince was named the Player of the Match as the Guardians climbed up to fourth on the table with 10 points.

After the thrilling win, Owner Mr Raju Chekuri said, “Goa Guardians is a great, resilient team. After going down two sets, winning three sets continuously shows their team's bonding and strength.”

The opening set was an absolute nail-biter, with both teams exchanging points relentlessly. Jesus Chourio and Muhammed Jasim struck early for the Toofans, while Dushyant Singh's super serve briefly handed the Guardians a slender lead. Jeffrey Menzel tried to close the set for Goa, but the Toofans' power duo of Anu James and Chourio rose to the occasion to clinch the first set 16–14.

The Toofans maintained their tempo in the second set, with Carlos Berrios leading the charge from the outside. Despite Menzel's sharp net play keeping the Guardians within striking distance, setter Saqlain Tariq's accurate assists to Chourio and Berrios helped Delhi secure a confident 15–11 win, taking a 2–0 lead.

Goa mounted a strong response in the third, inspired by Nathaniel's attacking precision and Chirag Yadav's relentless serve pressure. Prince anchored the defence with a brilliant block as the Guardians finally rediscovered their rhythm to pull one back 15–11.

The fourth set saw Chourio and Berrios once again threaten to wrap up the match early for the Toofans, but Menzel's fierce spikes and Prince's dominance at the net ignited a spirited turnaround. Prince sealed the set 16–13 with a stunning super serve, forcing the contest into a decisive fifth set.

In the thrilling final set, both teams traded blows early before Goa's Aravindan executed a clever setter dump, while Prince continued his heroics at the net. Anu James fought valiantly for the Toofans, but Chirag Yadav's explosive super point spike sealed a memorable 3–2 victory for the Guardians.

