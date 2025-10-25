PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes storm past Ahmedabad Defenders to set up Final clash with Mumbai Meteors

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25: Bengaluru Torpedoes outclassed the Ahmedabad Defenders 10-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-13 in the second semi-final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Sandeep was appointed the Player of the Match.

The Torpedoes will now face the Mumbai Meteors in the grand final on Sunday, October 26th, 2025.

Bengaluru began confidently, with Jalen Penrose making an instant impact. Sethu tested the opposition from the service line, while Nandhagopal initiated Ahmedabad's counter-attack. The Defenders' backline tightened up, and Angamuthu's timely block on Sethu earned them a super point and the early lead.

Trailing in the set, Bengaluru brought middle blocker Mujeeb into play, whose sharp attacks relieved pressure and steadied the team. Sethu's powerful super serve swung the momentum, and Penrose's cross-body spike brought the Torpedoes level on points.

Sethu continued to exploit gaps in the Ahmedabad defence, while libero Midhunkumar stood tall in the back court. Captain Muthusamy's intelligent play through the middle maintained pressure on Bengaluru, but Penrose's fierce service game gave the Torpedoes two more points from a super serve. Despite a late surge from Ahmedabad, Jishnu's solid block on Batsuuri helped Bengaluru seize control of the contest.

Joel Benjamin's sharp play against Akhin proved decisive in the closing stages. Setter Sandeep's precise passing orchestrated Bengaluru's attack, while the Torpedoes effectively neutralised Batsuuri, forcing Muthusamy Appavu to experiment with new attacking options. Jishnu's critical block on Batsuuri earned another super point, and with Joel's final spike, Bengaluru sealed their place in the championship match.

