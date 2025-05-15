Qatar, US sign major deals to boost cooperation

Doha, May 15 Qatar and the US signed here a series of deals to boost bilateral cooperation following a meeting between the two heads of state, according to a statement from the Emiri Diwan, the administrative office of the Qatari Emir.

The two sides on Wednesday signed a purchase agreement for Boeing aircraft, which is described by the White House in a fact sheet elaborating on some of the deals as a "historic" sale order worth $96 billion, with Qatar Airways' acquisition of up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported.

Qatar and the US also signed a statement of intent on defence cooperation, outlining over $38 billion in potential investments, including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and future defence capabilities related to air and maritime security.

In addition, two letters of offer and acceptance were signed, one for US General Atomics MQ-9B drones and the other for a counter-drone system developed by US defence firm Raytheon, with the US securing agreements valued at about $3 billion in total, according to the White House fact sheet.

A joint declaration of cooperation between the two governments was also signed.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump held talks on a range of bilateral issues, with a particular focus on investment, energy, military, and security cooperation.

They also discussed regional and international developments, particularly those in the Middle East, with the Qatari Emir emphasising the importance of promoting peace and stability in the region.

The US President has thanked his Qatari hosts for having helped "negotiated the release of the last living American hostage in Gaza, Edan Alexander".

"Hopefully, this is a stepping stone for getting the rest of the hostages back," Trump said as he spoke at a state dinner in Lusail Palace.

Trump also revisited some of his usual talking points, speaking about his 2024 election success and reported increases in military recruitment in the US.

The meeting came during Trump's visit to the Gulf state, part of his first major overseas tour since taking office in January -- a trip that also includes stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor