Rajasthan Royals announce Luminous Power Technologies as Title Sponsor for IPL 2023 Season

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 17 (/NewsVoir): Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals today announced India's leading energy solutions provider, Luminous Power Technologies as the team's Title Sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin from 31st March 2023. As part of the association, the power and solar solutions brand's logo will appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' official playing kit and training kit.

With the motto of providing customer delight through innovation & passion with a focus on execution & teamwork, Luminous Power Technologies has been a trustworthy No.1 Energy Solutions Super Brand that offers a wide range of innovative products and solutions in the energy, power back up and residential solar space. Luminous Power Technologies is pioneer in Inverter and battery technology including recent launches of Lithium Ion based inverter premium designed Ultra Charge Batteries, Icon Inverter Series and Powerhouse High-Capacity Inverter series for homes and offices. Meanwhile, the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals, are known for their innovative and pioneering approach which is married with the extensive use of technology to achieve results on the field.

Having previously extended their support to the sport through in-stadium and linear TV partnerships, Luminous is re-entering the IPL space with this partnership with the Royals for the 2023 season.

Commenting on the association, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "Luminous is a brand driven by innovation and technology which is central to what drives success for our franchise. Countless synergies have emerged as we've deepened our discussion around this partnership with innovation and sustainability being a core focus of both brands. We are incredibly excited about the impact we can achieve together and look forward to helping Luminous strengthen their national and global footprint through various campaigns during the season and beyond."

Preeti Bajaj, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, quoted, "With over 35 years of expertise in creating innovative and technology driven products for our consumers, Luminous is one of the most reputed and reliable brands in India. This exciting partnership with Rajasthan Royals provides us with the opportunity to keep scaling and creating a tangible impact on our current and potential consumers. We have been associated with cricket in the past through other associations, and with this partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to innovation and technology, and also promote exponential growth for the business leveraging the Royals' domestic and global presence."

Neelima Burra, Senior VP and Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer added, "Luminous is a No.1 brand in energy solutions market. With the evolution of power quality, power consumption, and per capita income in India, power back-up needs have been marking a shift towards residential solar as well as higher KVA ranges and Luminous is on a mission to accelerate growth in coming years, shaping the Luminous of Future - Luminous 3.0. A range of strategic initiatives have been laid out across businesses and brands to drive this transformation journey and position Luminous as a global Prosumer-Tech player that is Transforming the world of sustainable energy and Powering happier homes. IPL and RR collaboration is very valuable as it will helps us strengthen our brand in India in every household in India."

This association between a brand that has transformed into a household name that aims to power happier homes through technology innovations and empower lives with access to energy, and a cricket team whose mission is to 'transform society through cricket, and cricket through innovation', goes a long way in establishing a mutually beneficial partner ecosystem that can drive the ambitions of both the entities. Through its philanthropic arm - the Royal Rajasthan Foundation - the franchise has been working to enable opportunities for empowered women in Rajasthan for equitable access to water, livelihoods and mental health interventions, while also providing access to solar energy. Luminous aims to transform the world of energy with its technology and innovation. The ongoing women's day campaign #WomenInEnergy aims to reduce gender gap in energy sector and provide equal opportunity for women powering happier homes. Luminous commitment to enriching education for girls, creating livelihood, and a green environment to live in, there are numerous synergies for both the brands given the Royals' ambition of impacting society with cricket as the vehicle.

The Rajasthan Royals squad, which includes international and domestic stars from across the world who have been at the forefront of using technology and innovation in their game, will be kick-starting their 2023 campaign in Hyderabad on 2nd April 2023.

Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and have recently completed a major shareholding restructure, with Emerging Media having the majority ownership of the franchise with support from new co-investor RedBird Capital Partners.

