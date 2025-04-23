Rajesh Power Services secures major orders worth Rs. 1,116 crores

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 23: Rajesh Power Services Limited (BSE Code: 544291), a prominent EPC contractor in the power transmission & distribution segment, has received fresh orders of Rs. 1,116 crores from a combination of government and institutional clients, underscoring the company's robust capabilities and growing presence.

The newly secured contracts include a turnkey-based contract for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11/22kV HT underground (cable) and overhead (MVCC) networks in Gujarat, and design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 220/66kV GIS/AIS substations in the state. The orders also include contracts for the supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 132kvV66kV underground cable in Gujarat.

Key Highlights:

* Rs1,116 crore in new orders secured by Rajesh Power Services from government and institutional clients.

* IPO in Nov 2024 at Rs335; shares now at Rs1,268.60

* SME company delivering mainboard-level performance.

The projects are expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months, providing strong revenue visibility and operational momentum for Rajesh Power Services.

Although classified as an SME company, Rajesh Power Services continues to deliver performances on par with companies listed on the mainboard. The receipt of such a significant order reinforces the company's strong operational and financial potential. With this development, there is a high possibility of excellent financial results in the upcoming quarters.

Rajesh Power Services came out with its Rs. 160.50 crore IPO in November 2024 by issuing shares at Rs. 335 apiece. The shares have delivered Multi-baggers returns since and price closed at Rs. 1,268.60 on Wednesday. The company's market cap was Rs. 2,284 crores.

About Rajesh Power Services Limited (RPSL):

RPSL is one of the leading specialized Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) companies engaged in the Power Transmission & Distribution Sector. RPSL provides its services across various verticals, including Turnkey execution of GIS Substations, AIS Substations, Extra High Voltage Power Cables and Transmission Lines, and the Construction of Distribution Systems. A concentrated, customer-focused approach and the mission to deliver top-class quality have enabled RPSL to maintain its position in its core business area for over five decades. The company caters to government and institutional customers across India.

