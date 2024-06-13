Ram Mohan Naidu takes charge of Civil Aviation Ministry; reducing airfare and improving infrastructure his key priorities

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Ram Mohan Naidu, a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a key ally in the NDA, formally assumed office as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation on Thursday, becoming the youngest member in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Speaking toafter taking charge, Ram Mohan Naidu outlined his vision, emphasizing his dedication to serving the nation and his priority of making air travel more affordable.

Addressing the issue of airfares, Naidu said, "It is an important issue. My whole intention is to make sure that air travel is accessible to the common man. To make this a reality, the prices have to be affordable. My priority would be to bring down the prices (airfares)."

He also highlighted his commitment to completing the Bhogapuram airport project in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district by the ed of 2025.

"I have a personal commitment to my state, Andhra Pradesh, and my brother state of Telangana. The Bhogapuram Greenfield airport project is crucial for North Andhra Pradesh, and I aim to complete it in record time," Naidu said.

Naidu took carge as the Minister of Civil Aviation, alongside his Minister of State (MoS), Murlidhar Mohol. He succeeds BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia as the Minister of Civil Aviation.

Earlier, Naidu emphasised his commitment to enhancing the travel experience for all passengers, regardless of their socio-economic background. "Travelling by plane is no longer just for the rich. People from all classes are flying now, so I will strive to ensure better and more comfortable travel for them," Naidu had told ANI.

"PM Modi has given me an important responsibility, and I will try to fulfill it. During our meeting, the PM told me that aviation requires more involvement from younger people. The sector has much scope and potential," he added.

At 36, Ram Mohan Naidu is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam and the youngest minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

In the recent Assembly elections, TDP and its allies emerged victorious over Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, securing 16 out of 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and consolidating their position as a crucial ally of the BJP at the Centre.

