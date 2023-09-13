Raman Preet: Fostering Future Global Business Leaders of India via Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: As Swami Vivekananda said, “We want that education by which character is formed, the strength of mind is increased, the intellect is expanded, and by which one can stand on one’s own feet,” today’s education truly needs transformationally powerful leaders who can inculcate this priceless and timeless wisdom into India’s schooling ecosystem.

Leaders like Mr Raman Preet, the Founder and Chairman of Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM). Following Swami Vivekanand’s philosophy, Raman Preet ensures that PIBM remains at the forefront of turning learners into future global leaders by delivering world-class management education with an industry-co-designed curriculum.

Raman Preet founded PIBM to provide high-value Business Management education to produce educated and skilled Management Graduates. He recognized the widening chasm between Management Education and Industry expectations. Thus, he set up an institution offering Application and Industry Oriented Management Training–Leadership, Problem-Solving Skills, Analytical Mindset, Creativity, Effective Communication, and Organizational Skills.

Arise, Awake!

Raman Preet states that every student passing out from PIBM must contribute to the economy of India by becoming a business leader – either by joining to lead a company or becoming a successful entrepreneur. Creating employment’ entails students undergoing character and personality-building programs.

He says, “As an institute focusing on providing quality education, we believe in setting up unique processes which gear towards competency and confidence building in the students, which increases employability. We stay off doing things the mainstream way and assimilate new practices to benefit students.”

Raman Preet also strongly believes that all concepts should be taught in a practical way where more emphasis is to be given on the application of the concepts, that a faculty is supposed to provide the students with a brief about the sector in which the company is functioning, a brief about the company and the products/services which are being taken as an example.

Sector understanding would enhance students’ macro knowledge of the industry and strategic thinking while understanding micro-specific details about products/services would make them perfect business executors. So, students have the ideal blend of forming business strategies and executing them efficiently and effectively. He adds, “We majorly focus on developing the concentration of mind which increases the willpower.” Students with this increased concentration and willpower grasp knowledge and facts quickly and easily.

PIBM has advanced Training Pedagogies like SCPS, Comparative Analysis, and more, which equip the students with Real-World competency and confidence, increasing employability. The Institute also updates its industry-co-designed curriculum every six months to keep its training methods updated with the latest Industry requirements.

And Stop Not Until the Goal is Reached

Raman Preet shares, “Through PIBM, your door to a successful career in the corporate world opens with the industry 5.0 relevant advanced training.”

PIBM ensures that student’s learning is not limited to just classrooms by providing a bigger platform to students throughout the year. “We conduct numerous corporate events throughout the year where top Business Leaders, CEOs, CFOs, CHROs, Presidents, Head HRs, and many more visit the campus for panel discussions and knowledge-sharing interaction sessions,” he adds. It ensures more opportunities for students to interact and learn new-age Business Management from the Industry experts themselves.

PIBM is associated with 600+ Corporate Heads like CEOs, CFOs, Directors, Presidents, etc., who train students using their own corporate experiences. The institute also has a tie-up with 650+ top companies from diverse sectors for training, internships, live business projects, and placements for the students of MBA and PGDM programs.

Stating their vision, Raman Preet says, “Our vision is striving to skill the youth of our country as well as the whole of Asia and the World to make them employable so that they can either join a company or start your own journey – thereby creating more jobs.”

PIBM’s Innovation and Incubation Center imbibes and encourages the culture of Research and Innovation in the students. The Research Centre is a platform for supporting and executing several projects on industry-specific solutions and strategic insights for private organizations and government bodies. The research work done and compiled by the faculty and the students of PIBM helps students get accustomed to the industry requirements.

Creating Internationally Ingenious Innovators

Raman Preet furthers, “We want to achieve global identity through our innovative and unconventional methods and efforts for the betterment of the community by producing a skilled workforce with values, dynamism, and entrepreneurial skills. Our vision is to become the hallmark of professional excellence by adopting a holistic approach to learning.”

The institute was recently ranked among the top 100 management colleges across India by NIRF Ranking for 2022. Also, PIBM was the only PGDM college to rank in the top 100 from the entire Pune and one among the two B-schools from the city. Today, PIBM is recognized in the education industry for its robust Application-oriented training, practical learning approach, and legacy of higher-forming alums thriving in the industry.

Also stating their mission, Raman Preet says, “We endeavour to become the finest Institute in Management Education where equal emphasis is laid upon both personal and academic development. We aim to create role models that can play a pivotal role in shaping our society as they climb the corporate ladder. Our mission is to develop action-oriented leaders of extraordinary tenacity and stamina to make things happen as they should be.”

Tomorrows Courageous Leaders

Speaking about the USPs that make PIBM stand out as a leading management college, Raman Preet says that Academics and extracurricular activities complement each other and develop a well-rounded, socially skilled, and healthier student. Keeping that in mind, students at PIBM are shaped to become managers with entrepreneurial acumen and confident, sharp, and brave leadership qualities.

*Strong Ethics and Value System is imbibed into the minds of PIBM Students, which leads to

•Shaping up innovative minds which are capable of facing hardships.

•Sense of Ownership and Accountability towards the assigned task.

•Sense of Integrity, Loyalty, and Ethics.

*Rigorous Training and Learning

•100+ Expert Faculty members with corporate experience.

•Industry-co-designed Curriculum.

•Advanced training pedagogies focusing on practical and application-oriented learning approach.

•40+ Live Business Projects.

•One-month Winter Internships.

•Two-months Summer Internships.

•50+ Industry Visits to align theories with practical applications.

•Industry Certification Courses: CFA, CISI, NCFM, CPA, SAP, Bloomberg, Six Sigma, MS Project, Advance Excel, etc.

•Aptitude Training with 100+ tests each semester.

•50+ Mock GD sessions and 100+ Mock Interviews by Corporate Panellists.

*Strong Corporate Interface

•40+ Corporate Panellists.

•600+ Corporate Leaders and Industry Experts.

•650+ Companies from diverse industries.

•120+ Corporate Events and Panel Discussions.

*Shaping overall personality to have a Sharp Mind and Active Body

•Mentorship Program.

•Communication and Presentation skills development.

•Aptitude skills development.

•Gym, Aerobics, Yoga, and Meditation.

•Hobby Building and Extracurricular activities.

According to Raman Preet, there are many immersive benefits of the education they provide their students. “At PIBM, we firmly believe in the modern approach of application-oriented teaching.”

Industry Insights

Students are given maximum industry/corporate exposure through corporate panels, guests, Industry visits, business projects, and industry workshops to continuously keep themselves updated with the recent corporate trends, get their myths and confusions cleared and get a complete strategy for their future, either by joining and leading a company or by creating their own company. PIBM follows a unique SCPS training pedagogy where Faculty and Corporate experts train students to apply Management concepts to various Sectors, Companies and their respective Products or Services.

Raman Preet states, “Understanding the need of today’s Industry and following the same path, our Mantra for training students on Business Management is–Learning by doing is Master Learning.” At PIBM, Business Management Skills are built through a strong three-step Experiential Learning methodology which incorporates learning from experts, simulation exercises and implementation on real-life cases. This process of Experiential Learning involves the creation of a Business Environment followed by the simulation of the Practical Application of Business Theories.

•Various cases on Financial Models, PMS Structures etc., are taught by Faculty members who have done it in companies during their Corporate Careers. Students are then assigned the cases for thorough analysis and discussion during classroom learning.

•Further training is provided by Corporate Heads, where they share real-life cases from their own companies related to domains such as Finance, Marketing, HR, Operations etc. This makes understanding the practical application of Business easy and systematic.

•Students then visit SMEs, especially those companies where processes are not followed, to implement their own models and strategies developed during training.

PIBM Students are exposed to many Live Case Studies for each management concept to understand the practical applications of Business Theories. Building an inclusive Business Learning Environment in the classroom is of utmost importance to simulate the practical application of Business Management concepts. So, the training process is furthered by Experiential Learning, where Corporate Heads from specific domains train students to apply business theories and formulate financial models, sales strategies, PMS structures and the like.

Mastering Might

As per Raman Preet, the Global Corporate World demands skilled and competent management professionals who know the latest and most advanced industry-relevant technical and analytical tools. “At PIBM, we have integrated the latest and advanced training methods and certification courses with the MBA and PGDM curriculum.”

PIBM stands firm on the robust foundation of key core values which envisions Student Growth and Empowerment.

Raman Preet says, “Our core values are,”

*Continual Improvement: Consciously identifying gaps and deficiencies in the processes and improving them to build more robust systems and continually raising performance benchmarks.

*Holistic Student Development: Building Content, Confidence and Communication in students to develop strong employment abilities. Building entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs of tomorrow

*Sustainable Growth: Developing robust process orientation and digitizing processes for sustainable growth.

*Transparency and Empowerment: Building an empowered and transparent culture gives all employees equal and fair opportunities.

PIBM – Your Perfect B-School

At PIBM, education is not limited to academic accomplishments alone but extends beyond mainstream classroom education. Teamwork, problem-solving, analytical thinking, creativity, leadership skills, decision-making, and goal achievements are addressed effectively to build flourishing careers in business management. Raman Preet, “We boast of having the unique training methodology in India where the whole curriculum is solely designed only based on the requirements of the Industry.” This helps bridge the gap between Companies’ requirements and Management Graduates’ business knowledge.

To make the whole training process Industry friendly and the learning process more practical in approach, the redesigning of the curriculum happens every six months, keeping our training methods updated with the latest Industry requirements. This process ensures that every concept during training is linked with the Jobs. Corporate Heads from various domains in the Industry visit our campus on Corporate Weekends and interact with students to share practical knowledge on Business Concepts.

PIBM is proud to have a strong association with 100+ Corporate Panellists and 500+ other Corporate Heads like CEOs, CFOs, Directors, Presidents, VPs, Heads, etc., who continuously train our students. At PIBM, Quality speaks for itself. Every student of PIBM stands out in the crowd as they are equipped with Business Concepts and the right attitude, competencies, aptitude, communication, skills, and personality.

The ever-growing number of companies that visit the campus for placements reinforces year after year. The number of companies visiting the campus during Placement has outnumbered the total strength of students of the batch long back. The demand for PIBM students in the Job market is growing every year. To date, PIBM has produced 7500+ successful Alumni who are placed in top companies at senior management positions as well a few have become an entrepreneur.

*PIBM’s Hall of Fame*

•Accredited by NAAC and NBA.

•PIBM ranked amongst the Top 125 B-Schools in India by NIRF 2023 India Rankings.

•NIRF-2022 – Ranked among the top 100 B-Schools in India and among only two colleges from the entire Pune.

•Times B-School Survey 2021 – 22nd in Top Private B-Schools and 32nd in Top 100 B-Schools in India.

•Economic Times – Recognized as one of the “Best Education Brands of 2018.”

•Awarded for ‘Most Innovative Learning Practices” by Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2018.’

•Featured in Forbes Marquee edition as one of the Great Indian B-Schools.

•BBC Knowledge – Awarded as “Best Emerging Institute in India.”

For print & design purposes:

Institute: Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)

Featuring: Mr Raman Preet, Founder and Chairman

Quotes:

“Through PIBM, your door to a successful career in the corporate world opens with the industry 5.0 relevant advanced training.”

“PIBM’s Innovation and Incubation Center imbibes and encourage the culture of Research and Innovation in the students.”

“PIBM has produced 7500+ successful Alumni placed in top companies at senior management positions, as well as few have become entrepreneurs.”

“We boast of having the unique training methodology in India where the whole curriculum is solely designed only based on the requirements of the Industry.”

Domain: IS India

Edition: Powerful Men In Business 2023

URL:https://www.pibm.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor