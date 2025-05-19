Ready, Aim, Redeem! BGMI Launches New Weapon Upgrade Codes After 3.8 Update
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 19: Following the exciting announcement of the BGMI 3.8 update, KRAFTON India is unveiling a fresh set of exclusive redeem codes for BGMI players! Packed with exciting rewards, these codes offer rare skins, cosmetics, and gear to enhance your in-game experience. Whether you're a veteran or new to the game, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your character and gameplay.
These redeem codes will be available till June 6, 2025, and can be redeemed via BGMI's official redemption page.
Redeem codes:
1. DAZBZFSNXHSQ
2. DAZCZFEPX64K
3. DAZDZJV7MUBP
4. DAZEZ4AUFFJR
5. DAZFZB3EE6RV
6. DAZGZ6EJ5UV3
7. DAZHZ98TVMCA
8. DAZIZP7WNTFA
9. DAZJZP4KNUXF
10. DAZKZPKAE8VH
11. DAZLZAHMMNP8
12. DAZMZGEFNVK9
13. DBZBZRQ8HBBW
14. DBZCZF4J35BW
15. DBZDZF5J95MM
16. DBZEZSNP9KM3
17. DBZFZD9TBB43
18. DBZGZTKNKV45
19. DBZHZANF6HS6
20. DBZIZE64WBNK
21. DBZJZ6Q5E9BP
22. DBZKZK7WSEM5
23. DBZLZNUHXGFR
24. DBZMZ9UVEHAQ
Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
