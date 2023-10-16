Recognition of Salempur Lok Sabha on the world stage on the birth anniversary of martyr Captain Dr. Anshuman Singh

VISION COMMUNICATION

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16: The free health camp being organized by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation at Salempur Lok Sabha has been awarded the title of the largest health camp being organized till date by "India Book of Records" and "High Range Book of Records".

Bardiha Dalpat, Deoria: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Martyr Dr. Captain Anshuman Singh, a free health camp was organized by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation in Bardiha Dalpat, District Deoria.

The event started by paying tribute to martyr Dr Anshuman Singh in which his father Ravi Pratap Singh and mother Manju Singh were present. After this, Rajesh Singh Dayal paid tribute to the martyr by laying flowers and explaining the importance of his supreme sacrifice, inspired everyone in the society to work for the welfare of the society with love and rising above the caste and creed.

Along with this, the free health facility camp being organized by Rajesh Singh Dayal in Salempur Lok Sabha during the camp has been given the title of the biggest health camp being organized till date by "India Book of Records" and "High Range Book of Records".

Award which established the name of Salempur Lok Sabha on the world stage. In the honour, a certificate and medal were also presented in the name of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation, during this, Director of Chandan Hospital, Amit Srivastava was also present.

At the same time, more than 3000 people of the area got free treatment in the ongoing camp and Rajesh Singh Dayal himself assured many patients suffering from serious health problems to get them treated in the famous Chandan Hospital of Lucknow.

Among the questions asked during the media conference, one question was repeatedly asked whether he is doing this camp because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to which Rajesh Singh Dayal answered boldly and said that he has been doing social service for the last 10 years and They do not need any post to serve the society, they are so capable in themselves that they will continue to do good work for the people of the area.

