Renowned Infertility Specialist Dr. Mathew Koshy felicitated with prestigious Times achiever award 2022

October 18: Dr Mathew Koshy is counted among the reputed Obstetricians & Gynaecologists in India who have helped infertility couples understand their problems & conceive through his extraordinary expertise, superior knowledge, passion, and dedication. Infertility Specialist Dr Mathew Koshy who is a certified Sex counsellor and Sonologist as well has been bestowed with this year’s prestigious Times achiever award 2022.

The prestigious Times achiever award 2022 function, held on 10 October at a 5- star Novotel hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, was presented by TIMES ASCENT to felicitate today’s individuals for their brilliance and competence to inspire, lead, and encourage people worldwide. Dr Mathew Koshy was conferred with the felicitated by acclaimed director of this year’s blockbuster film Bhulbhulaya 2, Mr Anees Bazmee and gorgeous Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi.

While speaking at the event, the highly regarded consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Mathew said, “This award warms my heart. It lets me know that, in my patient’s eyes; I am doing a good job and can touch their lives in some way.”

In his medical journey of 25 years, Dr Mathew has performed all types of operations like Caesarean Sections, Laparotomy, Abdominal hysterectomy, vaginal hysterectomy, myomectomy, tubal recanalization, and cervical encerclage. Dr Mathew is also a Certified Sonologist doing ultrasound scans for pregnant patients, Infertility patients & patients with different abdominal complaints.

Dr Mathew, who did a diplomate from Society for Advanced Studies in Medical Sciences in New Delhi in 1996, completed his training in Obstetrics & Gynaecology in 1997. He obtained a degree in ultrasound (Obstetrics &Gynaecological) from Wadia hospital, Mumbai, in 1999. The same year, he trained himself in Laparoscopic Sterilization from the Family Planning Association of India and a counselling Course in Diagnosis & Therapy of Male & Female Sexual Dysfunctions. After this, Dr Mathew Koshy started to work as Senior Registrar under India’s top doctors at Breach Candy Hospital & then independently at Municipal Centenary General Hospital, Kandivli, and Mumbai. He has also worked at Government College, Thiruvananthapuram where he gained expertise in high risk pregnancy management. In following years, the highly qualified healthcare professional attended multiple national and international gynae endoscopy conferences, live operative workshops, conferences & congresses in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Cape Town, South Africa. In addition, the specialist has undergone laparoscopic and hysteroscopic training both from Cochin Endoscopic Training Centre and Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Dr Mathew Koshy has been helping patients in rural Kerala for the past 15 years. He runs his Maternity home & advanced Infertility centre- Life Blooms Hospital, located in Idukki Puttadi, Kerala. The state of art medical centre is equipped with all kinds of recent facilities such as Ultra Sound Scan, ICU, laparoscopy, NICU, Operation Theatre Lab, Pharmacy, etc. The hospital, under the excellent supervision of Dr Mathew, provides services related to Obstetrics, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Family Planning and most importantly, infertility treatment. The medical facility is known for its excellent High-Risk Pregnancy Care, Post-Delivery Care, and Neo-Natal Care divisions and that too at reasonable charges.

