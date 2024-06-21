Reserve Bank of India announces URL change for 'Database on Indian Economy' portal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an update to its 'Database on Indian Economy' (DBIE) portal, effective from the close of business today.

According to RBI press release, the domain address for accessing the DBIE portal will be changed to https://data.rbi.org.in.

Current URLs, including https://dbie.rbi.org.in and https://cimsdbie.rbi.org.in, will be redirected to the new address to ensure a seamless transition for users.

The DBIE portal has been a cornerstone of public access to economic data since its launch on November 1, 2004. Initially accessible via https://rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=10799, the portal has grown substantially over the years.

It now serves as an expansive repository for a wide range of economic and financial statistics, including regular and ad hoc statistical publications.

The portal is a critical resource for the dissemination of data to a diverse audience, including Indian and international analysts, researchers, and citizens.

Among its key features are the 'SAARC Finance Database' and the 'Banking Outlet Locator', which provide valuable data on regional finance and banking infrastructure respectively.

The introduction of the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) in June 2023 marked an enhancement to the RBI's data management capabilities. The CIMS, which can be further explored at https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=55962, represents the next generation of the Bank's data warehousing infrastructure.

This system has been integrated with the DBIE portal, expanding its data coverage and improving accessibility for users.

The change to the new URL https://data.rbi.org.in is part of the RBI's ongoing efforts to modernize its data services and provide a more streamlined and user-friendly experience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor