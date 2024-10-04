ResQRoom Partners with Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina, Presented by Viacom 18, Dharma Productions & Eternal Sunshine Productions

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: ResQRoom, the fastest-growing entertainment escape room brand, is excited to announce its collaboration with Jigra, a highly anticipated film hitting cinemas on 11th October. This film stars Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina and is presented by Viacom 18, Dharma Productions & Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Jigra is an emotional action thriller. It is a tale about a sister and brother forged in fire. A series of unfortunate events leads to the sister setting out on a journey of excruciating pain, vigor and a will that cannot be bent until her brother is free. To celebrate this release, ResQRoom invites audiences to step into their own rescue missions with immersive escape room experiences across its centers. Just like in the movie, players at ResQRoom must find clues, solve puzzles, and race against time to complete their rescue missions.

Alia Bhatt has recorded a special video message exclusively for ResQRoom fans, adding a personal touch to the collaboration and heightening the excitement for both the film and the escape room experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Jigra. The film is all about bravery and the will to rescue, which aligns perfectly with the thrilling and interactive experiences we offer at ResQRoom. We invite everyone to experience the fun and excitement of their own rescue mission!" said Rachna Vora, co-founder at ResQRoom.

"Jigra is a tale of a sister who goes to extreme lengths to protect her brother and is in a race against time to rescue him. The underlying theme of the film resonates well with ResQRoom, a live escape game, giving the audiences a chance to experience the excitement and thrill of a rescue mission," said Siddharth Kadam, Chief Marketing Officer - Dharma Productions.

With centers in Pune, Navi Mumbai, Erode, Secunderabad, and Trichy, ResQRoom is rapidly expanding across India. ResQRoom is now looking to bring its thrilling experiences to even more cities and invites franchise inquiries. ResQRoom franchises offer low capital investment, minimal operational involvement, and high returns on investment.

Interested in bringing ResQRoom to your city?

Connect with Shabbir Sabuwalla for franchise opportunities and become a part of the ResQRoom family! Visit www.resqroom.com.

ResQRoom is the fastest-growing entertainment escape room brand, offering real-life escape experiences where players solve puzzles, find clues, and complete missions before time runs out. With a focus on immersive entertainment, ResQRoom has locations in Pune, Navi Mumbai, Erode, Secunderabad, and Trichy and is expanding into other major cities.

JIGRA, starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina, Presented by Viacom 18, Dharma Productions & Eternal Sunshine Productions, releasing on 11th of Oct, in Cinemas near you.

