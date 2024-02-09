Results for Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24 Declared

The Reliance Foundation has announced the results for the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24, with 5,000 students selected from a nationwide pool of applicants. These scholarships provide undergraduate students with grants of up to Rs. 2 lakh and the opportunity to join an active alumni network.

A total of 58,000 students from 35 states and UTs across India, studying at over 5,500 educational institutions, applied for the scholarships. The final selection of 5,000 students was made through a merit-cum-means process, with 75% of the selected students coming from households with an annual income of less than 2.5 lakh rupees.

The aim of the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships is to support students across all streams of study, enabling them to pursue their undergraduate studies without financial constraints and contribute to India's socio-economic development.

In line with its commitment to education and innovation, Reliance Foundation continues to focus on selecting a diverse cohort of undergraduate students based on merit and financial need. Since 1996, Reliance has awarded scholarships to support students in various fields of study, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls and students with disabilities.

Mrs. Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Founder & Chairperson, announced in December 2022, on the 90th birth anniversary of Reliance’s Founder-Chairman Shri. Dhirubhai Ambani, that Reliance Foundation will award 50,000 scholarships over the next decade. This commitment reinforces Reliance's dedication to education and nurturing the future leaders of India.