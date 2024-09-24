Revitalize Your Skin and Health with Panash Wellness’s Ayurvedic & Organic Solutions

New Delhi [India] September 24: Panash Wellness, a leading affordable luxury personal care brand, founded on April 25, 2022, is set to expand its footprint in the beauty and wellness industry, focussing on sustainable and natural solutions that cater to modern consumers seeking balance in their busy lives. Panash Wellness, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup, is committed to nurturing the holistic wellness of the mind, body, soul, and skin. In a world that is often fast-paced and overwhelming, the brand offers a sanctuary through its range of Ayurvedic skincare products, made from organic and natural ingredients.

At the heart of Panash Wellness lies a simple yet powerful philosophy – “True beauty stems from harmony between the mind, body, and soul.” Each product in the Panash Wellness collection is carefully crafted to help individuals reconnect with their inner selves while rejuvenating their skin through age-old Ayurvedic wisdom.

Commenting on the same belief, Mrs. Nidhi Gupta, Founder and CEO at Panash Wellness, stated, “Our goal is to inspire a lifestyle that celebrates natural beauty and prioritizes self-care, using nature's most effective remedies to revitalize the skin and enhance well-being. By incorporating organic and sustainable ingredients, we believe in providing luxury skincare without compromising our commitment to the planet.”

Panash Wellness takes pride in its Ayurvedic roots, with ingredients like Kesar (saffron), revered for its radiant, skin-brightening properties, and Kumkumadi, known for its anti-ageing benefits, forming the foundation of its product line. These ingredients are ethically sourced and handpicked to nourish not just the skin but the overall spirit, promoting a sense of balance and rejuvenation. Products like Bhringraj Trikalp Hair Oil, Kumkumadi Rejuvenating Night Crème, Kumkumadi Skin Brightening Face Cleanser, Kumkumadi Radiant Face Serum, and Ubtan Face Scrub & Mask are some of Panash's offerings.

Panash Wellness believes that luxury shouldn't come with a hefty price tag. By creating high-quality Ayurvedic skincare that's affordable, the brand makes it easier for everyone to experience the joy of self-care. With natural, organic ingredients, each product feels like a little indulgence—one that nurtures not just your skin but your well-being. Panash Wellness is here to remind you that treating yourself to something special shouldn't be out of reach.

All products are eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and crafted using natural and organic ingredients, aligning with Panash Wellness's mission to provide guilt-free luxury. With a growing customer base, the brand promises to continuously innovate, offering products that merge traditional Ayurvedic practices with contemporary skincare needs.

Discover a new way to care for yourself with Panash Wellness. Whether it's through a soothing face cleanser, a rejuvenating night crème, or a nourishing hair oil, Panash Wellness brings you a step closer to holistic well-being.

About Panash Wellness:

