Right2Vote eVoting Platform Is Not Only India's Best Online Voting Technology, But The World's Best eVoting Technology

New Delhi [India], November 11: In the digital era, democracy is evolving, and the way people vote is changing rapidly. However, one thing any democracy will always need is trust in the system. Conducting an election online is easy. Building public trust in that technology is not. That's where Right2Vote, India's leading eVoting platform, stands apart.

For over a decade, Right2Vote has been redefining how elections are conducted, not just simplifying the process but building confidence in every vote cast. With government-approved certifications, world-class security audits and cutting-edge features, Right2Vote has become the gold standard for digital democracy in India and beyond.

Building Trust Through Technology: 10 Years of Innovation

Right2Vote isn't new to eVoting, it has been serving the nation for over 10 years, conducting thousands of elections every year across housing societies, medical associations, cooperative bodies and global organisations. The platform has conducted more than 20,500 elections successfully, demonstrating reliability, security and transparency.

What makes Right2Vote stand tall isn't just the scale of operations, but its commitment to trust and technological excellence. Every feature, every audit, and every update is designed with one goal: to ensure that every voter can trust the process as much as they trust their own ballot.

Certified Trust: STQC, ISO, and MCA Approved

STQC Certification: CQW Mark of Accuracy and Quality

When it comes to security and accuracy, Right2Vote doesn't just claim it's certified. The platform is STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification) certified not once, not twice, but thrice, with the prestigious CQW mark.

The STQC certification is issued by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), Government of India, and is one of the toughest audits for any eVoting platform to pass. It verifies that the platform meets the highest standards of software accuracy, reliability, security and data integrity.

Being STQC Certified with CQW Mark means Right2Vote is a Certified Quality Website (Level 2), ensuring every voter interaction, data exchange, and result computation meets government-grade standards of security and transparency.

This is not just a paper certificate. It's a badge of trust, representing years of continuous improvement, robust security practices and flawless execution.

ISO 27001 Certification: The Global Security Benchmark

Right2Vote is also ISO 27001 Certified, an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems. This certification ensures that data confidentiality, integrity, and availability are maintained at all times.

From encryption protocols to access controls and disaster recovery mechanisms, every element of Right2Vote's architecture complies with global security standards, the same benchmarks used by top banks and multinational corporations.

MCA Approval: Legally Recognised for Elections

Right2Vote is approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, for conducting elections. This legal recognition makes it the only fully compliant and government-approved eVoting platform for formal and statutory elections, including those under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Company Act elections, and association elections.

In a country where digital trust is still evolving, being MCA-approved means Right2Vote isn't just secure, it's legally credible.

CERT-IN Empanelled Audit: Cybersecurity at Its Best

Right2Vote is also audited by CERT-IN empanelled cybersecurity agencies, ensuring its network and application infrastructure are secure from vulnerabilities. These audits include:

* Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT)

* Application Security Audit

* Cloud Server Vulnerability Assessment

Every audit ensures that the platform's cloud environment, databases and APIs are shielded against the latest cyber threats, giving clients full confidence that their elections are protected by government-grade cybersecurity.

Beyond Voting: Smart Features That Redefine Digital Elections

Right2Vote has not only solved the logistical problem of physical voting but also added layers of innovation that make the voting experience transparent, convenient, and verifiable.

1. AI Face Detection & Voter Selfie

This unique feature ensures that the person casting the vote is the actual registered voter. Using advanced AI-based facial recognition and voter selfies, Right2Vote eliminates impersonation, bringing biometric-level authenticity to online elections.

2. Secret Ballot and Audit Trail

Every vote remains confidential while maintaining a complete digital audit trail. This allows administrators to verify the integrity of results without compromising voter privacy.

3. Instant Result Calculation

Forget manual counting. Right2Vote automatically tabulates results instantly and accurately, eliminating human errors or manipulation.

4. Voter Receipt and Team/Board Voting

Each voter receives a secure receipt after casting their vote. The system also allows voting on multiple items in elections in a single session. This feature is very helpful for board meeting voting, committee elections, and association elections.

5. 24/7 Support and Cloud-Based Reliability

Right2Vote's cloud-based architecture ensures smooth voting even under heavy load. With 24x7 customer support, administrators and voters get instant help whenever needed.

Case Study: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) Doha, Qatar

A shining example of Right2Vote's global reach and credibility is the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Qatar election. The election was conducted using Right2Vote's platform, integrating advanced features like Voter Selfie.

The election was completed flawlessly, with record participation and zero disputes, setting a global example for how technology can unite communities beyond borders.

And this is just one example. Right2Vote has been associated with over 1200+ associations in India and abroad, including embassies, NRI organisations and professional bodies.

Why Right2Vote Is the Best Choice for Association Elections in India

From resident welfare associations (RWAs) to national medical bodies, Right2Vote has become the first choice for associations that value transparency, simplicity and legal compliance.

The platform's user-friendly interface, combined with affordable pricing and iron-clad security, makes it perfect for associations of any size. Whether it's a small housing society in any city or a national-level medical federation, every voter can participate securely from their phone, laptop or tablet.

Right2Vote's core features are secret ballot, audit trail, voter receipt, instant result calculation, and multi-post elections, making it a complete digital election solution trusted across India.

Trusted by Housing Societies and Cooperative Bodies Across India

In India, housing societies, cooperative societies, and resident welfare associations (RWAs) have embraced Right2Vote as their go-to eVoting platform. The reason? Ease of use, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.

Residents can vote securely from home, results are instant, and there's no chance of manipulation. Society administrators save days of manual work while ensuring fairness and participation.

From Mumbai to Kolkata, Bangalore to Delhi, Right2Vote has become synonymous with smart, paperless, and trustworthy society elections.

Why NRI Associations Trust Right2Vote

For Non-Resident Indian (NRI) associations, Right2Vote is a game-changer. It eliminates geographical barriers, allowing members from across continents to participate in their organisation's elections securely and conveniently.

Certified by STQC and MeitY, and approved by the MCA, Right2Vote provides end-to-end encryption, multiple-factor authentication, geo-tagging, and detailed audit trails, ensuring 100% transparency.

Organisations like the Embassy of India (Doha), Qatar Tamizhar Sangam, Indian Business Alliance (Russia), Arcadia Community Centre (UK), Telugu Association of Australia etc. have successfully used Right2Vote to conduct global-scale elections.

This international trust shows that Right2Vote's technology isn't just India's best; it is globally respected.

Right2Vote: The Preferred Platform for Medical Associations

Medical associations and professional medical bodies across India consistently choose Right2Vote for their elections, from selecting Presidents and Vice Presidents to Board Members.

The platform supports team or board elections, ensuring multiple positions can be contested in a single, seamless session. Doctors and healthcare professionals, often pressed for time, can vote securely from anywhere, using any device.

With its cloud-based, mobile-friendly interface, STQC certification, ISO security, and CERT-IN audited systems, Right2Vote guarantees smooth, transparent, and tamper-proof elections. Add 24x7 customer support and real-time monitoring, and it's clear why the medical community trusts Right2Vote above all.

India's Best eVoting Platform for IBC Cases

Right2Vote is also India's most trusted and government-approved eVoting platform for IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) cases.

Certified by STQC (MeitY) and approved by the MCA, it's trusted by over 800 Insolvency Professionals (IPs) and leading firms like PwC, EY, KPMG, Deloitte and Alvarez & Marsal.

Designed for IBC-specific needs, the platform offers:

* Weighted voting

* OTP-based secure login

* Automatic result computation based on vote share

* Full admin control and real-time tracking

* Instant results in PDF and Excel format

Right2Vote also integrates video conferencing and eAuction services, offering a one-stop digital governance solution.

With its robust infrastructure and government validation, it's no surprise that Right2Vote is the No. 1 eVoting platform for IBC cases in India.

Why Right2Vote Is Not Just India's Best, But the World's Best eVoting Platform

Right2Vote isn't just another tech company. It's a mission-driven platform designed to strengthen democracy, one secure vote at a time.

What sets it apart globally is its unique combination of:

* Government-certified security (STQC, ISO 27001, CERT-IN, MCA)

* Proven reliability (20,500+ elections conducted)

* Global reach (1200+ associations worldwide)

* Innovative trust-building features (AI-face Detection, Voter-selfie, audit trails)

* Affordable pricing and dedicated customer support

While many platforms claim to make online voting easy, Right2Vote makes it trustworthy. It blends technology, transparency, and trust, the three pillars of a true democracy.

Conclusion: Right2Vote The Future of Digital Democracy

In a world where democracy increasingly depends on technology, trust is the new currency. Right2Vote has earned that trust not through marketing, but through years of consistent performance, government certifications and technological innovation.

Whether it's a housing society voting, an association election, an NRI association poll, or an IBC case involving corporate creditors, Right2Vote delivers secure, compliant and transparent elections every single time.

That's why today, Right2Vote isn't just India's No. 1 eVoting platform, it's the world's most trusted and advanced online voting technology service provider.

