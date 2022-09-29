Rini Chandra and Sonal Gaur Tiwari Sets the dance floor on fire with the Garba anthem, Ek Patan Sherni, along with Honey Trouper

September 29: This Navratri, celebrate with the latest song of Trouper Records and Virtual Planet, ‘Ek Patan Sherni‘. Sung by Rini Chandra, featuring Sonal Gaur and Jitendra Rana, the song was released on 26th Sept 2022, and just in a day, it already has a lot of views.

The latest music video can be watched on the official YouTube channel of Trouper Records, and the song can also be streamed on different platforms. Ek Patan Sherni is the perfect blend of Gujarati and Rajasthani culture and won’t let you take off your dancing shoes.

Rini Chandra, who is a well-known singer, has given the song her own aesthetic touch. Directed and produced by Rajasthan’s very own Marudhar Star, Honey Trouper, the song is perfect for this festive season. Sonal Gaur Tiwari, who was featured in the song, is also a well-known actor who recently appeared in Web series & many TV shows.

Talking about this latest song, Honey Trouper said, “After the major success of our last song ‘, Piya Aao To’, the team wanted to do light weight, fun song and Navratri was the perfect occasion for that. This is our first, full-on Garba video, and I hope it gets all the love from our fans.”

Music arranged by Parthiv Shah and Choreographed by Rajan Agarwal and his dance crew from Raas Entertainment. The song was highly supported by the audience- ‘Wah kya Baat h…… After a long gap… A wonderful singing & dance performance by Rini & Sonal on the eve of Navratra… Especially we enjoyed it a lot….. God bless you forever to reach the heights of your career … Stay blessed, beta….. Eagerly waiting for the next super duper Dhamakaaa… Your well-wisher,’ one fan said.

Whereas the other stated, ‘bohot maza Aaya Gana sunkar…nice music shaandar dance Rini Ma’am & Sonal Ma’am are Rocking’ The song can be streamed on Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, WynkMusic, Resso, JioSaavn, Itunes and AppleMusic if you haven’t already.

