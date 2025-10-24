Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Unveils #CelebrateLarge, an AI-Powered Festive Campaign with Rohit Sharma

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 24: Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water announced the launch of its festive campaign - #CelebrateLarge - Hum Hain Generation Large, Humaara Har Celebration Large. Festivals are the perfect occasions for the youth to infuse with their unique style and energy and create memories to cherish for years to come, and of course, to "Live it Large". Building on the brand's philosophy of inspiring Generation Large, this year's campaign unveils a tech-forward, AI-led experience that is deeply rooted in culture and puts consumers at the centre of the celebration, elegantly weaving the desire of the young generation with brand's Live It Large philosophy.

At the core of the campaign is an initiative that reimagines the way India exchanges festive wishes. Using regenerative AI and advanced voice synthesis, Royal Stag's new festive greeting experience lets fans create personalised video greetings alongside Rohit Sharma. Crafted in an organic conversational format, the innovative hyper-realistic greetings turns a festive wish into a moment of connection and a true reflection of the #CelebrateLarge spirit.

Complementing this AI-led interaction is the 3D Festive Map, a visually rich, AR-led interactive experience that brings the #CelebrateLarge philosophy to life in a visually engaging way.

The campaign also offers expertly curated suggestions from India's T20 captain-Surya Kumar Yadav, inspired by India's dynamic festive spirit. Focused on key elements of celebration: gifting, food, fashion and music, this feature delivers personalised recommendations that help users make every moment more memorable and expressive.

Partnering with Royal Stag in this stand out campaign is Gaana. Both brands resonate with the philosophy of maximising the celebrations by providing memorable and unique experiences, thus creating a symbiotic match.

Mr Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL, said, "Festivals in India are about culture, expression and togetherness, and music is what makes these moments even more special. At Gaana, we are excited to partner with Seagram's Royal Stag on the #CelebrateLarge campaign, which is reimagining the festive experience through technology, creativity and innovation. This collaboration is about inspiring today's generation to make their celebrations more personal, expressive and truly larger than life."

