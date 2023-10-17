Royale Impex: A Stone Industry Leader Gearing Up for Acetech Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: In a groundbreaking development, Royale Impex has emerged as a pillar of excellence in stone and is gearing up to make a significant presence at Acetech Mumbai, a prominent architectural event in the country. With a remarkable legacy spanning over 25 years, Royale Impex is synonymous with delivering top-tier quality in the realm of stone.

Royale Impex traces its origins to the vision of its founder, K.K. Agarwal. Hailing from Rajasthan, the epicenter of India's stone industry, Agarwal's family has had deep-rooted ties to the Indian marble sector since the 1980s. However, the watershed moment came in 1997, amid India's liberalization wave, when Agarwal ventured beyond marble to introduce imported stones to the nation.

Royale Impex unveils an impressive collection of stones carefully curated from nature's most exquisite masterpieces, all while setting new trends in the sector. With an extensive marble import network spanning over 30 countries worldwide, Royale Impex offers a diverse array of collections, including the acclaimed "Colours of the Earth," "Lunar," "Royale," and "In/Ex."

Boasting an extensive palette that ranges from subtle shades to classic whites and timeless blacks, Royale Impex provides an unparalleled selection, covering an expansive 2 million square feet. What truly sets them apart is their unparalleled expertise in customizing finishes to cater to the unique preferences of their clients. This includes the utilization of an in-house CNC machine, ensuring precise customizations that transform a vision into a tangible reality.

In a pivotal revelation, the dedicated team at Royale Impex, comprising KK Agarwal, Adit Agarwal, and Sanjana Kumar, upholds a meticulous approach in the curation of their marble collection. This hands-on methodology and their resolute commitment to delivering the utmost quality have garnered Royale Impex both recognition and trust within the architecture industry.

Royale Impex also champions sustainability in the marble industry, adopting advanced machinery to minimize water and energy usage, complying with regulations, and leading the industry toward eco-friendliness.

Royale Impex, with its vast experience, excels in sourcing superior products globally. Their cutting-edge infrastructure features precision machinery, including VFD-equipped gang saws, a resin line with vacuum reinforcement, a 16-head polishing line, and a CNC bridge cutting machine for precise custom results, solidifying their pioneering status in the industry.

Royale Impex has solidified its position as a top-tier company, boasting an impressive clientele that includes esteemed names such as Prestige, Lodha, Godrej, Reliance, Brigade, Tata, Oberoi, Adani, L&T, Windsor, Chaithanya, and more. These collaborations underscore the brand's stellar reputation and the high level of industry trust it commands.

