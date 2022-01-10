Rs 200 crore tax evasion detected in I-T raids on quarry operators in Kerala

Income Tax Department has raided 35 premises of two groups in Kerala engaged in quarry operations.

More than 35 premises spread across districts of Kottayam, Eranakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur have been covered in the search operation, the Finance Ministry said in a release.

"The search action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of more than Rs 2.30 crore. So far, the search has led to the detection of estimated unaccounted income to the tune of Rs 200 crore," the release said.

During the course of the search operation, various incriminating documents and digital evidences have been found and seized, including a parallel set of books of account recording the entries of actual sales and receipt of cash.

"These evidences have clearly revealed the modus operandi being followed by the quarry operators as they are indulging in large scale suppression of sales made in cash including the fact that these transactions are not recorded in the regular books of account of the group," the Finance Ministry said.

The correlation of these evidences also indicates that unaccounted cash so generated is systematically invested in acquisition of immovable properties, used for the business of cash loans, and unrecorded capital investments in other businesses.

The search team has also gathered evidences of on-money payment for purchase of properties and "substantial cash deposits in undisclosed bank accounts". The assessees of the group have been found to have sold immovable properties without duly accounting for the capital gains arising from such transactions, the release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

