Rudra Ecovation Shines at Successfully Concluded TFI Exhibition, Ludhiana

PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 22 : Rudra Ecovation Ltd., a future-focused leader in advance textile manufacturing, marked a strong and promising start at the Textile Fairs India (TFI) Exhibition, held in Ludhiana from 19th to 21st December 2025. The company showcased its innovative Anaura range of various blend fabrics, drawing significant interest from industry stakeholders at the exhibition.

Anaura represented the latest innovation from Rudra Ecovation's legacy of textile excellence. Backed by Asia's largest integrated sustainable manufacturing facility, the company has the capacity to recycle 8.8 million plastic bottles per day, converting them into high-quality, eco-friendly textiles. Rudra Ecovation also has the capacity to produce over 3.2 lakh square metres of Anaura fabric daily, reinforcing its scale and reliability to meet global textile demand.

Designed to meet international benchmarks, Anaura fabrics delivers global-grade quality that is often sourced through imports, offering Indian and global brands an advance, sustainable & domestically manufactured alternative. Today, Anaura is trusted by prominent brands seeking performance-driven fabrics of international standard quality used in India and abroad.

"The response to Anaura at the TFI Ludhiana Exhibition clearly indicates a strong shift within the textile industry toward high-performance fabrics manufactured at scale. At Rudra Ecovation, our priority has been to deliver global-grade quality through advanced domestic manufacturing, while integrating sustainability and international standards at every stage," said Mr. Akhil Malhotra, Chairman & Managing Director, Rudra Ecovation Ltd.

The TFI Ludhiana witnessed robust footfall and meaningful engagement at the Rudra Ecovation stall, underlining the growing industry focus on quality, sustainability, innovation and advance manufacturing practices.

As the TFI Exhibition concludes, Rudra Ecovation has engaged with industry leaders, fostering collaborations and demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and advancing textile manufacturing to stakeholders from across the country.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://rudraecovation.com/

